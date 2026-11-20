Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese President Xi Jinping discuss economic ties and South China Sea cooperation during their Nov 20 meeting in Shenzhen.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 20 in Shenzhen to strengthen economic ties and address complex diplomatic issues including the South China Sea. The leaders launched negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and announced four strategic partnerships valued at US$71.8 billion. These initiatives encompass the development of ten smart cities and significant investments in critical infrastructure and technology sectors across both nations.

Economic Dealings and Infrastructure Projects

The economic framework established during this high-level meeting includes a massive US$7.3 billion China-funded bullet train project. President Xi urged both governments to accelerate work on this major transit infrastructure while deepening collaboration in energy, mineral resources, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy. Chinese state media reported that Xi emphasized the importance of advancing these large-scale projects to foster mutual growth and technological integration between Jakarta and Beijing.

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Beyond the bullet train, the bilateral relationship has seen a rapid expansion of financial commitments. The Nov 18 agreement preceded the Shenzhen summit by launching four strategic partnerships worth a combined US$71.8 billion. This substantial capital injection is designed to modernize Indonesian urban centers through the creation of ten smart cities. The agreement signals a decisive shift toward deeper industrial and technological integration, moving beyond traditional resource extraction to include advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure development.

Sovereignty Concerns and Diplomatic Nuances

Despite the economic progress, the diplomatic discourse surrounding the South China Sea remains a point of intense sensitivity within Indonesia. President Prabowo stated that positive progress has been made in joint maritime development, noting that both countries share a more aligned understanding of their relationship. However, his phrasing regarding joint exploration sparked immediate concern among Indonesian analysts who fear it might be interpreted as a shift away from Jakarta's long-standing position as a non-claimant state in the disputed waters.

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Some observers warned that such language could inadvertently compromise Indonesia's sovereign rights to exploit resources within its exclusive economic zone. In response to the growing controversy, the Indonesian foreign ministry quickly clarified that the nation does not recognize China's expansive territorial claims in the region. President Prabowo reinforced this stance by stating he would always safeguard Indonesia's sovereignty, aiming to balance economic diplomacy with national security interests.

Strategic Alignment and Future Governance

President Prabowo has long praised China's achievements in poverty reduction and infrastructure development since taking office. His admiration was evident during the APEC gathering in Shenzhen, where he highlighted the historic nature of the bilateral interactions. These remarks reflect Indonesia's traditional foreign policy of non-alignment, seeking to maintain strong ties with major global powers without fully endorsing their geopolitical disputes.

In addition to economic and maritime discussions, the Indonesian president confirmed that Indonesia has ratified its membership in the World AI Cooperation Organisation. This intergovernmental body, promoted by China, aims to facilitate international cooperation and global governance in artificial intelligence. The move underscores Jakarta's commitment to integrating into global technological frameworks while navigating the complex geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region.