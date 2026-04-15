Indonesia and France Forge Closer Ties: Defense, Energy Cooperation Highlighted

Indonesia and France solidify strategic partnership through defense industry collaboration and energy transition agreements, President Prabowo Subianto's talks with Macron. This also explores strengthening existing ties with Russia. The Indo-Pacific's strategic importance is highlighted by these moves.

Indonesia and France have agreed to bolster defense industry cooperation, Jakarta announced on Wednesday, following a meeting between the countries' presidents in Paris. The discussions, held at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday, centered on strengthening strategic cooperation, including the procurement of defense equipment and the reinforcement of the defense industry. The Indonesia n government highlighted France as a strategic partner for Indonesia in Europe. The two leaders also reached an agreement on collaboration in energy transition and the development of new and renewable energy sources, as confirmed by a statement from the Indonesia n government. This meeting, featuring President Prabowo Subianto and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, signifies a deepening of the relationship between the two nations, particularly in the areas of defense and energy. This collaboration is set against the backdrop of global geopolitical shifts and Indonesia 's strategic positioning in the Indo-Pacific region.

President Prabowo Subianto's discussions also extended to other significant partnerships. He had a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they explored opportunities to strengthen their strategic partnership, especially in the sectors of energy, mineral resources, and national industrial development, according to Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya. Prabowo's travels and engagements reflect Indonesia's efforts to secure its interests amid fluctuating global oil prices, as stated by the President himself. Indonesia, like many other nations, has experienced pressure due to the soaring global oil prices influenced by the conflicts in the Middle East. Furthermore, Indonesia, maintaining its non-aligned diplomatic stance, has joined the BRICS bloc of emerging economies, which includes both Russia and China. Prabowo's approach to international relations is complex, as evidenced by his engagements with various global players. He also signed a trade deal with former US President Donald Trump and joined Trump's 'Board of Peace'. The nation is also considering a US request for 'overflight clearance' which could be seen as an alignment with Washington over Beijing. This demonstrates the country's multifaceted approach to international relations and strategic alliances.

Indonesia's significant military modernization efforts are further highlighted by its procurement of French-made Rafale jets, a US$8.1 billion deal signed in 2022. The agreement for 42 jets underscores Indonesia's commitment to modernizing its military assets. Prabowo, formerly a military general who was elected president in 2024, has actively pursued these modernization initiatives. This also includes the announcement of a 'Major Defence Cooperation Partnership' with the United States. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth hosted Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Monday, and both countries underlined their shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific in a joint statement. The strategic location of Indonesia, situated on the Malacca Strait, the world's busiest chokepoint for oil and petroleum liquids, adds another layer to its geopolitical importance. These various partnerships, defense acquisitions, and strategic alignments demonstrate Indonesia's multifaceted approach to international relations, security, and economic development in a rapidly changing global landscape.





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