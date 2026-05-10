Indonesia Arrests 321 Foreign Nationals in Largest Crackdown on Online Gambling

The recent raid on an alleged online gambling operation in Jakarta resulted in the arrest of over 300 foreign nationals from various countries, primarily Vietnam. Investigators linked the case to over 70 online gambling sites, highlighting the transnational nature of illegal digital betting networks and the need for stricter enforcement. The arrests could lead to additional investigations.

JAKARTA: More than 300 foreign nationals, mainly Vietnamese, were arrested in a massive raid on an alleged online gambling operation in the Indonesian capital. Investigators described the building where they were arrested as a hub for over 70 online gambling sites targeting players outside Indonesia.

Cash in multiple currencies, computers, mobile phones, passports, and other equipment were seized, along with suspected gambling and money-laundering offences. 228 suspects are Vietnamese, 57 Chinese, and the remaining suspects came from Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, and Cambodia. The investigation could lead to additional arrests tied to international networks. Online gambling is illegal in Indonesia, and authorities are stepping up enforcement to combat organised crime and cross-border cyber operations





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Online Gambling Transnational Crime Enforcement Measures Arrests Hoax Sites

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