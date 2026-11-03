Indonesia Detains Three Police Generals Over Illegal Wiretapping of President Prabowo

Indonesian police have detained three senior police generals, including Presidential Chief of Staff Listyo Sigit Prabowo, over the illegal wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto and dozens of other prominent figures. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison under the new Criminal Code.

Indonesia n police have detained three senior police generals suspected of illegally wiretapping President Prabowo Subianto and dozens of other prominent figures, authorities said on Tuesday (Nov 3).

Asep Safrudin, head of the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency, told a news conference at national police headquarters in Jakarta late Tuesday that the suspects were being investigated for illegally intercepting communications, accessing electronic systems without authorisation and deleting electronic data. Police identified the suspects as current Presidential Chief of Staff Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, National Police Legal Division head Insp. Gen.

Also read Yudhoyono Urges Civilised Politics After Arrest of Three Police Generals for Wiretapping Prabowo

Ahrie Sonta Nasution and Insp. Gen. Eko Hadi Santoso, a senior instructor at the National Police Education and Training Institute. All three were detained at the National Police headquarters detention centre, Safrudin said.

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Illegal Wiretapping Suspects Identified

Investigators had questioned 10 witnesses and three expert witnesses, he added. Safrudin said the suspects are alleged to have carried out nonprocedural or illegal tapping against the telephone numbers of the president of the Republic of Indonesia, state officials, political figures, media figures, community leaders, NGO activists and businesspeople. The suspects allegedly intercepted these numbers without following procedures established under a 2010 National Police regulation.

Several telephone numbers were entered into the Lawful Interception Management System, or LIMS, without verification, Safrudin said. He said the suspects also recently ordered the deletion of files containing intercepted communications from the LIMS computer system, allegedly to conceal evidence and erase traces of the wiretapping operation. Police allege the unauthorised wiretapping took place between 2025 and 2026, during which Listyo held the position of National Police chief.

Authorities have not disclosed the aim or the motive of the alleged wiretapping, saying the inquiry remains ongoing. Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections Yusril Ihza Mahendra said investigators had found no indication of treason in the case involving three active high-ranking police officers.

But when it comes to matters like this, imagine if a president were intercepted or wiretapped, or if government ministers were under surveillance, and we do not know why the wiretapping was carried out, Mahendra said at a separate news conference Tuesday evening in Jakarta. This is not a minor issue, it is a serious matter for any country.

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Officials Call Wiretapping Serious Matter

Mahendra said the suspects would be charged under Article 258 of Indonesia's new Criminal Code, which prohibits the unlawful interception, recording, diversion, alteration, obstruction or monitoring of nonpublic electronic communications. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

They also face charges under Article 332 of the Criminal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison, as well as Article 32 of Indonesia's Electronic Information and Transactions Law, which criminalizes the unauthorised alteration, destruction, deletion, transfer or concealment of electronic information and carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison. Police also seized evidence comprising 11 mobile phones, one iPad and four USB flash drives.

Potential Prison Sentences For Suspects

Neither Prabowo nor the three suspects have responded publicly to the wiretapping allegations. A spokesperson for the Presidential Chief of Staff's office could not be reached for comment. Listyo had served as National Police chief since 2021, after being appointed by then-President Joko Widodo. He led the police force for more than five years, spanning the administrations of Widodo and subsequently Prabowo.

He was removed from his position as National Police chief by Prabowo on Oct 1, coinciding with a Cabinet reshuffle involving several ministers and senior state officials. Listyo was subsequently appointed Chief of Presidential Staff, replacing Dudung Abdurachman, who was named Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs.