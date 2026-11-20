Indonesia's digital ministry has asked Google to justify its removal of more than 19,000 YouTube channels supportive of the Indonesian government, saying the move risks misinterpretation. The request follows Google's 2026 third-quarter influence operations bulletin.

Indonesia's digital ministry asked Google on Friday to provide a thorough justification for taking down more than 19,000 YouTube channels supportive of the Indonesian government, saying the move risked misinterpretation.

Google routinely publishes a quarterly influence operations bulletin. It contains reports of terminations of accounts linked to countries such as China, India and Indonesia as part of its investigation into coordinated influence operations. In its 2026 third-quarter bulletin released on Oct 30, Google said more than 19,000 channels supportive of the Indonesian government and its administration were taken down from July to September.

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Indonesia Leads List of Removed Channels

That put Indonesia at the top of the list of countries associated with the largest number of removed channels, followed by China and Russia. Indonesia requested that the tech giant provide the methodology, the review process, details about how accuracy is measured and detection error rates. The ministry said the request followed a meeting with Google Indonesia representatives.

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We asked Google to provide a written explanatory note, along with examples, detailing the parameters and methods used to detect and take action against accounts that were ultimately terminated, said ministry senior official Mediodecci Lustarini. The ministry said it also asked Google how the company determined the places of origin behind the content creators or sanctioned operators.

Asked about the criteria it used to remove the channels, the spike in third-quarter removals and the Indonesian government's request for clarification, a Google spokesperson told Reuters that the company routinely disrupts coordinated influence operations as part of our global efforts to protect our platforms, including YouTube. We consistently enforce our policies regardless of the political viewpoints expressed, the spokesperson added. The removal of the accounts follows a decline in President Prabowo Subianto's approval ratings.

Prabowo Approval Ratings Fall

Dissatisfaction has been mounting over the state of the economy and his flagship social programmes. His rating fell to 51 per cent in July, one of the months tracked by Google in its latest bulletin. That was down from about 80 per cent in November last year. Google did not mention any of the Indonesian political context or elaborate on why it determined the accounts were part of coordinated influence operations.