Indonesia Declares Singapore Adoptions Illegal After Baby Trafficking Probe

Indonesia invalidates eighteen adoptions in Singapore linked to a West Java trafficking ring, seeking child repatriation and highlighting strict international adoption laws.

Indonesia formally declared the adoption of eighteen children residing in Singapore as illegal on November 5. This declaration stems from an investigation into a sophisticated baby trafficking syndicate uncovered by police in West Java. The Social Affairs Ministry confirmed that these adoptions violated strict national legal procedures and international protection standards.

Illegal Adoptions Confirmed by Officials

Kahono Agung Suhartoyo, the Child Social Rehabilitation Director at the Social Affairs Ministry, stated clearly that the adoptions did not comply with Indonesia's legal requirements. He emphasized that some of the children involved had already obtained Singaporean citizenship through these invalid processes. Other children currently under adoption proceedings are subject to ongoing reviews by Indonesian authorities. The government views these adoptions as procedurally invalid because the children were victims of a criminal trafficking syndicate.

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Police Discovery of Trafficking Ring

Police in July 2025 discovered a network that stored babies, mostly aged two to three months, in Bandung before transferring them to Pontianak in West Kalimantan. Traffickers issued falsified passports and family identification documents to obscure the children's true origins. Although the children originated from West Java, their forged paperwork claimed births in West Kalimantan to evade detection. Singaporean officials have requested updates on eight children whose cases remain under active investigation by both nations.

Strict Regulations and Stakeholder Roles

Indonesia enforces rigorous regulations on international adoptions to prevent exploitation and ensure child safety. Applications must be processed through the Child Adoption Advisory Team, which comprises the police, the National Police Security Intelligence Agency, the Indonesian Child Protection Commission, and the foreign and social affairs ministries. Prospective parents must be under 55 years old and reside in Indonesia for at least two years. They must also pass comprehensive physical and psychological health evaluations to prove their suitability.

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Ministries Condemn Cross-Border Trafficking

In January, Indonesia's Ministry of Home Affairs and Singapore's Ministry of Social and Family Development acknowledged awareness of cross-border baby trafficking allegations. Both ministries emphasized that child trafficking exploits vulnerable children, violates their rights, and separates them from biological families for criminal gain. This separation severely impacts the long-term well-being and development of the affected children. The ministries confirmed ongoing collaboration with Indonesian authorities to address these serious crimes effectively.

Repatriation and Family Reintegration Plans

The Social Affairs Ministry is collaborating closely with authorities through the Indonesian embassy in Singapore to resolve these cases. Key solutions include the potential return of the children to Indonesia for proper care and legal status correction. Should repatriation occur, the ministry is prepared to facilitate the search for biological parents to enable family reintegration. This approach prioritizes the best interests of the children while upholding the integrity of Indonesia's legal adoption framework.