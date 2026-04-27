Indonesia Enacts Landmark Law Protecting Domestic Workers After Decades of Debate

Indonesia has passed a long-awaited law providing legal protections for domestic workers, addressing issues of abuse, exploitation, and lack of recognition for a workforce of over 4 million people.

Indonesia has enacted a landmark law to protect its domestic workers , a move celebrated after over two decades of advocacy and debate. This legislation formally recognizes the rights of more than 4 million domestic workers , the vast majority of whom are women, who previously lacked legal standing and were vulnerable to exploitation.

The new law guarantees essential benefits such as rest days, health insurance, pensions, and vocational training, while also prohibiting the employment of children and unfair wage deductions by agencies. The approval of the law was met with applause in Jakarta, with Law and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas emphasizing its importance in establishing fairness and legal certainty for both workers and employers. President Prabowo Subianto was a key proponent of the bill's passage.

The United Nations has lauded Indonesia’s decision, with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk describing it as a significant step towards valuing and protecting domestic workers globally. The law also addresses the issue of child labor, banning the hiring of individuals under 18, a crucial change in a country where early school leaving is prevalent.

While a major achievement, the law does not yet establish a minimum wage, leaving this detail to be determined within the next 12 months alongside the development of enforcement regulations and penalties for violations. The long journey to this legislation began in 2004, with persistent efforts from advocacy groups highlighting the invisibility of domestic workers within the legal system and the critical role they play in supporting households.

Jala PRT, a domestic workers’ rights group, hailed the law as historic, acknowledging the years of struggle for recognition. The urgency for this law was underscored by documented cases of abuse, with Jala PRT recording over 3,300 incidents between 2021 and 2024, including physical harm, economic exploitation, and human trafficking. The implications of this law extend beyond Indonesia’s borders, particularly for countries like Singapore that rely on Indonesian domestic helpers.

Stronger protections in Indonesia could influence expectations and policy discussions regarding worker welfare and employer responsibilities across Southeast Asia. However, advocates caution that the law’s success hinges on effective implementation and public education. Without robust enforcement mechanisms, including inspections, reporting channels, and consequences for violations, the law risks becoming ineffective. While the passage of the law represents a crucial first step, changing deeply ingrained behaviors and attitudes will require sustained effort.

The next 12 months, as regulators finalize enforcement details, will be critical in determining whether this legislation truly transforms the lives of domestic workers in Indonesia and sets a precedent for the region. The law is a necessary reset, and the coming years will be more important than the previous 22 years of debate. The focus now shifts to ensuring that the law translates into tangible improvements in the working conditions and lives of millions of domestic workers





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