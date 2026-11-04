Indonesia Warns of Flood Risk in Fire-Hit Regions as Rainy Season Begins

Indonesia's disaster agency warns that fire-damaged land and peatlands cannot absorb water, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides as the rainy season starts.

After months of battling forest and peatland fires, parts of Indonesia now face another threat as damaged landscapes leave communities increasingly vulnerable to flooding ahead of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Nov 3 urged residents nationwide to prepare for hydrometeorological disasters, including flash floods and landslides, as parts of the country enter the rainy season. Indonesia's fire-hit regions now face a higher flood risk as the rainy season starts, because burned land and damaged peatlands cannot absorb water well. The warning comes after months of drought and widespread forest and peatland fires, fuelled by prolonged dry conditions under the influence of El Nino.

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Flood And Landslide Risks Rise With Rainy Season

The BNPB warned of flash floods and landslides, while the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said rain will begin in most areas between November and December, with El Nino possibly delaying the peak. Experts and activists urged peatland restoration and corporate accountability, but doubts remain over whether the revived peatland agency has enough power and resources. The combination of drought, fires and incoming rain creates conditions that scientists and officials describe as a compounding disaster risk across several provinces.

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Burned peatland is especially problematic because fire destroys the upper layers of carbon-rich soil, reducing the land's capacity to hold water and making flash flooding more likely. Residents in affected regions have been advised to monitor official warnings, prepare emergency supplies and remain alert to signs of landslides, especially in hilly and deforested areas.

The BNPB statement covered hydrometeorological threats nationwide, reflecting concerns that the transition from a prolonged dry season to heavy rainfall could overwhelm drainage and soil absorption in vulnerable communities. BMKG has said most regions will see rain beginning between November and December, tying the onset to seasonal patterns that have been disrupted by El Nino.

El Nino Delays Rain And Worsens Fire Impacts

El Nino, a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean, has been linked to prolonged dry conditions across Indonesia, worsening this year's fire season and delaying the expected arrival of peak rainfall. Environmental groups argue that restoring peatlands is essential to reducing both fire and flood risks, and they continue to press companies linked to land clearing to take responsibility for damaged areas.

Officials revived a peatland restoration agency to coordinate recovery work, but activists question whether it has sufficient authority and funding to repair extensive areas of degraded land. For now, authorities are focusing on early warnings and community preparedness as the rainy season approaches, with both flood and landslide risks expected to remain elevated in fire-affected regions.