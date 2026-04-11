President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia has ordered the prosecution of companies that refuse to cooperate with a task force combating illegal activities in the country's forests. This crackdown, which has involved seizing vast areas of land and collecting significant fines, underscores the government's commitment to protecting its natural resources. The task force's efforts have led to the transfer of land to state-owned entities and highlight the challenges of balancing economic development with environmental preservation.

Indonesia n President Prabowo Subianto , addressing the nation from the Attorney General’s Office in Jakarta on April 10, 2026, underscored the government's commitment to protecting Indonesia 's forest resources. He ordered prosecutors to pursue criminal charges against companies that are uncooperative with the task force established to combat illegal activities within the country's forests.

The ceremony marked significant progress in the task force's operations, highlighting the seizure of vast areas controlled by companies and individuals involved in unauthorized operations within designated forest areas. A visual representation of the fines paid by implicated companies, in the form of stacks of banknotes, served as a backdrop to Prabowo's speech, emphasizing the scale of the operation and the financial implications for non-compliant entities. The President's strong stance against non-cooperation signals a firm resolve to enforce environmental regulations and protect the nation's natural heritage. This initiative aligns with Prabowo's earlier pledges to protect Indonesia's crucial natural resources, encompassing its expansive forests. This event included the transfer of significant land holdings to state-owned entities, showcasing the practical outcomes of the task force's endeavors. The government's actions also reflect the nation's commitment to sustainable resource management amid the booming global demand for commodities like palm oil, thermal coal, and nickel.\The task force, comprised of military personnel, prosecutors, and environmental regulators, has been actively seizing land controlled by companies and individuals since early 2025. These actions have resulted in substantial fines levied against those found to be operating illegally within designated forest areas. Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin, the deputy head of the task force, reported that the seized areas encompass 5.88 million hectares of oil palm plantations and 10,257 hectares of mining concessions – an area nearly twice the size of Belgium. During the ceremony, Burhanuddin handed over 7.23 trillion rupiah (US$423.18 million) in collected fines to the finance ministry. Prabowo lauded the task force's efforts, stating that non-cooperation would be viewed as defiance of his administration. He explicitly instructed the Attorney General to prosecute any company unwilling to comply. The total value of confiscated assets is estimated at nearly US$22 billion. Furthermore, the task force indicated that additional fines, potentially totaling US$8.5 billion, could be collected from implicated firms. However, some companies have contested the task force's findings, with 34 companies filing objections, some claiming the land area assessments are inflated. As a part of this effort, the task force transferred roughly 30,500 hectares of oil palm plantations to the state-owned Agrinas Palma Nusantara, while approximately 255,000 hectares were transferred to the forestry ministry. Agrinas now manages around 1.7 million hectares of plantations acquired through the task force, thereby becoming the world's largest palm oil company by land bank size.\Indonesia, a global leader in the export of palm oil, thermal coal, and nickel, is navigating the complexities of balancing economic development with environmental protection. President Prabowo's directive to enforce environmental regulations and protect forests indicates a commitment to responsible resource management. The task force's crackdown on illegal activities reflects this broader effort. While the government is taking measures to curb illegal deforestation and exploitation, environmental groups express concerns about the overall impact of Prabowo's wider policies. They argue that certain initiatives, such as the expansion of rice production and the push for energy self-sufficiency, might inadvertently exacerbate forest loss. The balancing act between economic advancement and environmental preservation remains a critical challenge. The incident underscores the complexities that countries like Indonesia face when managing natural resources, especially as it relates to the global demand for commodities. The ongoing actions and policy statements demonstrate the country's effort to address illegal activities and support sustainability. The need to maintain economic growth, while protecting the environment and resources, requires a comprehensive and long-term strategy for Indonesia. CNA serves as a trusted source for reporting on these important issues





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