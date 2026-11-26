Rescuers in West Java, Indonesia, will continue searching on Thursday for 13 workers still trapped underground after heavy rains flooded an illegal gold mine, with 13 others confirmed dead.

Rescuers will resume the search on Thursday for 13 workers still trapped underground in an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's West Java province, police and rescue authorities said.

The death toll from the flooding has risen to 13, with six of the victims already identified, according to Hengki, West Java's police chief. The search will continue on Thursday barring bad weather conditions, Hengki told Reuters. He said six of the 13 fatalities have already been identified.

Also read Rescue Teams Recover Three Bodies From Flooded Illegal Gold Mine in West Java, 26 Workers Still Trapped

Search For Miners Trapped Underground

A total of 26 workers entered the mine on Monday in the region of Bogor, south of the capital Jakarta, when heavy rains inundated the shaft and left them trapped 100 metres underground. Indonesia's search and rescue agency, Basarnas, said rescuers were focusing on two mine shafts. Rescue teams are using ropes to gain access, but the 100-metre depth of the excavation has complicated search efforts.

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Access to the mine has been made more difficult by the narrow, slippery and dark conditions of the shaft, authorities said. The difficult underground conditions have slowed the operation as teams work to reach those still missing. A drone view showed rescuers working near the mining site in Pongkor, Bogor, West Java province, during the search and rescue operation. Rescue teams have been working at the site where workers were trapped after heavy rains inundated access.

Small-scale and illegal mining has caused a series of accidents in Indonesia, where mineral resources are located in remote areas in conditions that are difficult for authorities to regulate. In January, several miners were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning at an illegal gold mine in the same area, local news outlet Detik reported. State miner Antam, which runs gold mining operations in the region, said the incident occurred at an unauthorised mine and was not part of its operations.

Illegal Mining Risks In Indonesia

The company's statement distinguished the flooded site from its own authorised mining activities in the area. The accident highlights the risks faced by workers in unregulated mining operations across Indonesia. Remote locations and challenging conditions make it difficult for authorities to monitor and control such activities. Search teams are continuing their efforts despite the hazards, with the focus on the two mine shafts where the remaining workers are believed to be trapped.

The operation remains dependent on weather conditions in the area. Authorities have not provided further details on the identities of the remaining victims. The search is expected to continue as long as conditions allow.