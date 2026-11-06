Indonesia Names Fourth Suspect in President Prabowo Wiretapping Scandal

Indonesian authorities have designated a fourth senior police officer as a suspect in the alleged wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto, intensifying political tensions and public scrutiny.

Indonesian police have officially named a fourth senior officer as a suspect in the alleged wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto, marking a significant escalation in a scandal that has exposed deep political fractures within the nation's highest offices. This development occurred on Nov 5, adding substantial pressure to the current administration as public anger mounts over economic policies and weakening investor confidence in the country's US$1.5 trillion economy.

New Suspect Approved Interception Acts

SU, a senior law enforcement official with the initials SU, has been identified as the new suspect by Jakarta police during a press conference held late on Nov 5. Investigators allege that SU provided the necessary approval for the wiretapping operation and authorized the subsequent deletion of interception records. He served as the monitoring chief at Indonesia's Criminal Investigation Agency between 2010 and 2019, placing him at the center of the investigation into how these illegal surveillance activities were orchestrated.

Also read Indonesia government says ex-police chief may have committed 'treason' by wiretapping president

During the press briefing, cyber crime unit director Suhermanto explained that SU was directly involved in the decision-making process. "When the other two suspects were about to wiretap, they got approval from SU," Suhermanto stated. He further clarified that the suspects also sought SU's permission before deleting the records, indicating a coordinated effort at a senior level. Despite being named a suspect, SU has not yet been detained due to reported health conditions.

Political Rifts and Key Arrests

The wiretapping case has intensified the visible rift between President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor, Joko Widodo. The scandal is now entangled with the political future of Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Widodo's son. Military tents and buses were observed in the capital on Nov 5, suggesting heightened security and potential steps toward removing Gibran from office, which could mark the first time a vice-president is forced out.

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Three senior police officers were arrested on Nov 3 in connection with the case. Among them is former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who also serves as Prabowo's chief of staff. These arrests have shocked the nation and raised questions about the loyalty and integrity of the police force under the current president. The involvement of such high-ranking officials suggests that the wiretapping was not an isolated incident but part of a broader power struggle.

Investigations and Motives Under Scrutiny

Police are currently investigating the motives behind the attempts to intercept President Prabowo's communications. So far, investigators have questioned 13 police officers and five criminal and IT experts to piece together the timeline and technical execution of the surveillance. National police spokesman Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko confirmed that a special team has been formed to handle the case, ensuring a focused and thorough inquiry into the allegations.

Lawmakers are also considering probing Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, potentially linking the scandal to his political activities. The situation has created an atmosphere of uncertainty, with public discontent growing over President Prabowo's costly populist policies. Weakening investor confidence in Indonesia's economy adds another layer of complexity, as the government struggles to maintain stability amidst political turmoil.

Economic Impact and Public Reaction

The scandal has had immediate consequences for Indonesia's economic standing. Investor confidence, already fragile, is weakening further as the political rifts deepen. The US$1.5 trillion economy faces challenges as global markets react to the instability within the country's leadership. Citizens are increasingly vocal about their dissatisfaction, demanding transparency and accountability from the government.

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As the investigation continues, the authorities face the dual challenge of uncovering the truth and managing the political fallout. The wiretapping scandal serves as a stark reminder of the tensions between political factions and the need for robust institutional checks. The coming days will be critical in determining the long-term impact on President Prabowo's administration and the future of Indonesia's political landscape.