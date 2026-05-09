Indonesia Plans Final Evacuation of Singaporean Tourists from Mount Dukono Amid Ongoing Rescue Challenges

Indonesian authorities prepare to evacuate two remaining Singaporeans from the volcano while seven others head home. Rescue efforts face extreme conditions in one of Indonesia’s most active volcanic zones.

Indonesian authorities have confirmed their plans to evacuate two Singaporean nationals from the slopes of Mount Dukono on May 10, following a second day of rescue operations that were temporarily halted overnight due to hazardous conditions.

The evacuation is part of a broader effort to ensure the safety of foreign tourists caught in the area amid elevated volcanic activity. Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has announced that seven other Singaporeans who were also on the volcano have already been moved to Jakarta, from where they will continue their journey back to Singapore on May 10.

The MFA expressed gratitude for the tireless efforts of local Indonesian authorities, who have been conducting rescue operations under extremely challenging circumstances, including poor visibility and the persistent threat of volcanic eruptions. The town of Tobelo, situated closest to Mount Dukono, remains on high alert, with residents and local news agencies closely monitoring developments. Nadirah Zaidi, reporting from Tobelo, highlighted the difficulties faced by rescue teams, who must navigate through toxic ash clouds and unstable terrain.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of adherence to safety protocols, advising against any further excursions to the volcano until it is declared safe. The ongoing situation underscores the risks associated with adventure tourism in volcanic regions and the critical role of international cooperation in emergency response efforts





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