Indonesian police dishonourably discharged former inspector-general Eko Hadi Santoso after a nine-hour ethics hearing into illegal wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto and other officials activists and journalists. The scandal has deepened tensions between Prabowo and predecessor Joko Widodo.

Indonesian police on Nov 17 dismissed a senior official named as a criminal suspect in a scheme to monitor phones belonging to President Prabowo Subianto and other officials activists and journalists a spokesperson said after a nearly nine-hour ethics hearing.

Eko Hadi Santoso a former police inspector-general was dishonourably discharged from the police force spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said after the hearing. He underwent the hearing over alleged abuse of power and using police facilities without a warrant. Reuters could not immediately contact Eko. Trunoyudo said Eko conspired in connection with illegal wiretapping by using access or equipment belonging to Indonesian police to conduct wiretapping in a non-procedural and unprofessional manner.

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Police Dismissal and Illegal Wiretapping Probe

The dismissal followed the hearing into the alleged abuse of power and illegal wiretapping linked to Prabowo. Eko was arrested earlier this month along with two other senior police officials including former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo who is not related to the president. A fourth official was named as a suspect. Police said Eko used police access and equipment for non-procedural and unprofessional wiretapping of officials activists and journalists.

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He has appealed. The arrests followed accusations that officials were involved in widespread and unauthorised wiretapping of phones belonging to Prabowo government officials activists and journalists. Indonesia has deployed over 20,000 troops to Jakarta amid the wiretapping probe. Authorities are also considering bug sweeps and tighter controls on spy tools after the scandal.

The wiretapping scandal has exposed political tensions in Indonesia between Prabowo and his popular predecessor Joko Widodo known as Jokowi with Listyo widely regarded as a close Jokowi aide. The resignation of Jokowi's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice-president last week drew further attention to the rift. Listyo's ethics hearing will take place next week police official Johnny Eddizon Isir said without specifying the exact date.

Political Tensions and More Hearings

Another police official and suspect Ahrie Sonta was fired last week after his ethics hearing. More hearings and dismissals are expected including former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo next week. The case has drawn attention to a history of wiretapping controversies involving Indonesian presidents from Habibie to Prabowo. The scandal has deepened tensions between Prabowo and Jokowi as police continue to investigate the alleged scheme.