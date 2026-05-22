Indonesia President's New Export Control Mechanism Raises Concerns

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has launched a new mechanism to tighten state control over key commodity exports, aiming to plug long-running revenue leakages costing the government billions. The new export body, Danantara Sumber Daya Indonesia (DSI), will manage key commodities, but experts express concerns about transparency and implementation.

JAKARTA: A new mechanism to tighten state control over key commodity exports is Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto s latest push to plug what he says are long-running revenue leakages costing the government billions.

Experts say the move is well-intended but could unsettle businesses if the new export control body takes a heavy-handed approach. The export mechanism, overseen by a new export body, Danantara Sumber Daya Indonesia (DSI) under sovereign wealth fund Danantara, will manage key commodities including crude palm oil coal and ferroalloys said Prabowo during a rare address in parliament on Wednesday (May 20).

He added that Southeast Asias largest economy has lost as much as US$908 billion in revenue over the last 34 years because its commodities were sold at a discount. Nickel pig iron a low purity nickel metal which makes up the majority of Indonesias nickel exports and some refined palm oil products will be exempt from the centralization Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Thursday according to media reports.

The plan signals a stronger control over natural resources and a belief that Indonesia has not captured enough value from its own commodities through underpricing experts told CNA. But they warned that its success will depend on implementation and how exactly the body will oversee exports of these commodities.

Meanwhile Danantaras chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani said at a press conference on Wednesday that the bodys aim was to ensure exporters were being truthful in their reports by comprehensively checking whether figures mentioned in their trade documents aligned with the global market index. Rosan however stayed tight-lipped on the leadership structure of the export body saying that the top positions will go to the people who have a good grasp of the industry.

Experts also expressed concerns about whether DSI would operate transparently enough or merely become a mandatory gatekeeper for exporters. They added that the implications of the new regulation and DSI would be significant as the countrys commodity sectors are not just sources of export but also deeply linked to jobs regional economies industrial policy and fiscal stability.

Its not just the conglomerates that will suffer but rather the industries that employ millions of people such as plasma farmers that will suffer economist Andry Satrio Nugroho who heads the Center of Industry Trade and Investment at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF) said. The government wants a bigger role in deciding how natural resources are sold priced and monitored said economist Wijayanto Samirin from Paramadina University.

This reflects Prabowos broader economic vision towards a more centralised state-led model he added





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