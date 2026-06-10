Indonesia Proposes US-Funded C-130 Maintenance Hub at Kertajati Airport Amid Geopolitical Debate

Indonesia is considering turning Kertajati International Airport into a US-funded maintenance centre for C-130 Hercules aircraft, raising questions about economic gains versus foreign policy neutrality.

Indonesia is examining a proposal from the United States to establish a regional maintenance hub for C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft at the underutilised Kertajati International Airport in West Java.

Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin disclosed that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth offered to centralise maintenance for these aircraft across Asia, with US funding, and that President Prabowo Subianto has approved exploring the use of Kertajati. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed discussions are in the early and exploratory stages regarding collaboration on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for Hercules/C-130 aircraft, but no final decisions have been made on cooperation models, financing, service coverage or operational targets.

Analysts note that while the plan could bring economic benefits such as technology transfer and skilled jobs, it has sparked debate over Indonesia's foreign policy of free and active non-alignment. Questions remain about facility ownership, control of access, the stationing of US personnel, and the role of Indonesian firms.

Some experts stress that the arrangement could be a commercial business-to-business partnership with Lockheed Martin providing technical assistance, not a US military base, but the government has yet to provide clear details, creating public uncertainty and controversy





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Indonesia Kertajati Airport C-130 Hercules US Military Maintenance Hub Pete Hegseth Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin Prabowo Subianto Non-Alignment Lockheed Martin

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