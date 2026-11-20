Indonesia resumed piped natural gas exports to Singapore on Nov 12, ending an 18-day reduction that began Oct 24. Singapore's gas supply contracts with Indonesia run until the end of 2028.

Indonesia fully restored piped natural gas supplies to Singapore on Nov 12, ending an 18-day disruption. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) told AsiaOne on Friday (Nov 20) that exports resumed on that date and there has been no further notification of supply reductions.

The restoration followed discussions between both countries after Indonesia moved to prioritise domestic energy needs. Indonesia first reduced piped natural gas exports to Singapore on Oct 24 after President Prabowo Subianto's administration signalled plans to prioritise domestic energy security amid growing concerns. The move came after an Indonesian official raised the possibility of halting gas exports to neighbouring countries.

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SKK Migas Details Natuna Sumatra Pipeline Reductions

Indonesia subsequently announced it would cut exports through two pipelines linking the Natuna and Sumatra gas fields to Singapore by a combined 31 billion British thermal units per day (BBTUD). SKK Migas chief Djoko Siswanto said on Oct 23 that the reductions were expected to affect only Singapore as the export pipelines involved were directly connected to the Republic. SKK Migas told CNA then that gas from Natuna was diverted to PLN Batam through the WNTS-Pulau Pemping-Batam pipeline.

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Supplies from Sumatra were redirected through the TGI pipeline to meet electricity needs in Batam, Bintan and Sumatra. The move was intended to safeguard the reliability of domestic gas supplies for electricity generation, SKK Migas said. The cut comprised 15 million standard cubic feet of gas daily from Natuna and 16 million from Sumatra.

A day later, Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) said information received from gas importers indicated that the actual reduction would amount to 17 BBTUD over 18 days, or less than two per cent of Singapore's daily demand. According to EMA, Singapore consumes more than 1,000 BBTUD of natural gas daily. The regulator added at the time that Singapore had sufficient energy supplies to meet demand, citing existing contingency measures used during previous reductions caused by planned and unplanned maintenance works.

Temasek Owned Gas Supply Impacted By Cuts

EMA had said on Oct 24 that the total reduction of 31 million standard cubic feet of gas a day amounted to 17 billion British thermal units per day over 18 days. The affected importer was Gas Supply, wholly owned by Temasek, which imports gas from Sumatra. It told CNA then that its deliveries to customers had been affected by temporary reductions from its upstream supplier.

The Straits Times has reached Gas Supply for comment on whether any contractual obligations were breached during the 18-day cut. Following the cuts, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Oct 25 that Singapore expected all parties to honour their contractual commitments. During a press conference on Oct 26, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition Bahlil Lahadalia said the gas export cuts were within contractual limits of around 91 to 92 per cent of exports.

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We have only reduced it by about 8 per cent. We would only be in breach of contract if we were to cut by 10 per cent, said Bahlil, who is also Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources. This situation arose partly due to maintenance requirements, but also because of domestic demand. And that is just for the gas - not even accounting for the liquefied natural gas we supply.

Indonesia Minister Confirms Contractual Obligations Met

Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia later said on Oct 29 that Indonesia had not breached its contractual obligations, adding that deliveries remained above the minimum supply levels stipulated under existing agreements. SKK Migas had announced that supplies were diverted to electricity generation in Batam, Bintan and Sumatra. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a parliamentary reply that Singapore's existing gas import contracts with Indonesia were due to expire at the end of 2028.

Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade), had warned in September last year that Indonesia's growing domestic demand for natural gas could affect how much it was able to export to other countries. Analysts told CNA that while the impact on Singapore was limited, Indonesia's move signalled a longer-term shift in how it balances domestic energy requirements against export commitments. That has implications for Singapore's future gas supplies.

Singapore Relies Heavily On Indonesian Gas Imports

Natural gas accounts for around 95 per cent of Singapore's electricity generation, making any disruption to imports closely watched by energy authorities and businesses. In 2024, no single country accounted for more than 30 per cent of Singapore's gas imports. Singapore's current gas supply contracts with Indonesia run until the end of 2028. The regulator had cited existing contingency measures used during previous reductions caused by planned and unplanned maintenance works.