Indonesia Rhetoric Risks Investor Confidence, Expert Warns

Academic Trystanto Sanjaya warns that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's confrontational tone may harm foreign investment and trade with Singapore.

An academic argument published on Nov 12 suggests that Indonesia's increasingly hostile diplomatic rhetoric may secure short-term domestic political gains but poses significant long-term risks to the nation's global standing and economic stability. Trystanto Sanjaya, a Visiting Fellow at the Norwegian Institute for International Affairs in Oslo, articulated these concerns in a detailed piece for an Australian think tank and research institute. The analysis highlights a growing tension between Jakarta's domestic political strategies and its international obligations as a key regional partner.

Contrast Between Promises and Actions

President Prabowo Subianto explicitly promised before assuming office that his administration would maintain harmonious and constructive relations with neighboring countries. This diplomatic approach was central to his campaign platform, as strong regional relationships are essential for attracting foreign investment, creating local jobs, and opening up new markets. Maintaining a stable and friendly foreign policy is viewed as a prerequisite for sustainable economic growth in the archipelago nation. However, the academic noted that several high-profile officials have made confrontational statements or taken actions involving Singapore over the past month. This shift marks a stark departure from the president's initial pledges of peace and cooperation with immediate neighbors.

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Energy and Digital Infrastructure Threats

The reduction of natural gas supplies to Singapore serves as a primary example of this diplomatic friction. Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadali announced the cut in supply, citing the need to ensure that Indonesia's domestic energy needs are met first. Although this reduction was previously scheduled for a later date, the minister explicitly stated that Indonesia would stop exports to countries that do not respect it. This comment raised serious questions about the political motivations behind the energy decision, suggesting it may be used as leverage in broader geopolitical disputes. The statement implies that resource exports are being tied directly to political compliance rather than commercial contracts or mutual benefit.

Compounding these concerns, Communications Minister Meutya Hafid issued remarks regarding the critical digital infrastructure connecting the two nations. She stated that if undersea internet cables between Indonesia and Singapore were cut, 80% of Singapore's digital connectivity could be debilitated. Mr. Sanjaya characterized this statement as a slight threat, highlighting the vulnerability of shared infrastructure to political posturing. Such comments undermine the trust required for long-term bilateral cooperation, especially in sectors reliant on continuous and secure data flows.

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Haze Crisis and Domestic Political Calculus

The issue of transboundary haze further complicates the diplomatic landscape, particularly as notices were issued to 10 companies with operations in Indonesia. This year's haze, stemming from forest and peat wood fires in Borneo and Sumatra, has been the worst in over a decade. The Indonesian president took issue with countries he believes have insulted Jakarta due to the forest fires, despite responsible companies being based in those nations. This approach places diplomatic pressure on external actors while attempting to manage domestic outrage over environmental damage.

Mr. Sanjaya noted that President Prabowo Subianto's approval rating had steadily fallen from 81.2% to 44.5% in October 2026. The academic suggested that portraying foreign countries as disrespectful towards Indonesia could help the president win back some domestic support. By framing international criticism as an insult to national sovereignty, the administration may be attempting to rally patriotic sentiment among voters. This strategy prioritizes immediate political survival over the maintenance of a consistent and predictable foreign policy framework.

Long-Term Economic Consequences

A hostile attitude could severely damage Indonesia's international reputation, as foreign investors increasingly seek stable and predictable business environments. International credibility rests on trustworthy foreign policies, strong governance, and reliable contractual capabilities. When diplomatic relations are treated as transactional or punitive, the perceived risk of doing business in the country rises significantly. Foreign investors value economic and political predictability to ensure their operations can run with minimal hindrance. Uncertainty regarding regulatory enforcement or political retaliation creates an unfavorable climate for long-term capital allocation.

A loss of international credibility could make it harder for Indonesia to attract the foreign investment needed to build modern industries. Economic growth and development depend on the confidence of global partners who require assurance that agreements will be honored regardless of shifting political winds. If Jakarta continues to leverage trade and infrastructure against neighbors, it may isolate itself from key economic alliances. The academic warns that the short-term domestic political points gained through confrontational rhetoric may not outweigh the enduring damage to the nation's global standing and investment appeal.