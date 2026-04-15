Indonesia's Ambitious EV Motorcycle Conversion Plan Faces Hurdles

President Prabowo Subianto has unveiled an aggressive plan to convert 120 million petrol motorcycles to electric within three to four years, aiming for energy independence. While the vision promises long-term savings on fuel imports and subsidies, analysts express concerns about limited infrastructure, low consumer confidence, and ambitious timelines. The initiative comes amid soaring global oil prices and aims to bolster Indonesia's self-sufficiency, but significant challenges remain in scaling up conversion capabilities and convincing a skeptical public.

President Prabowo Subianto's administration has embarked on an ambitious program to transition Indonesia 's vast fleet of petrol-powered motorcycles to electric. The overarching goal is to achieve energy independence and significantly reduce the nation's reliance on fuel imports, a strategy bolstered by recent surges in global oil prices.

The vision, articulated by President Prabowo, involves converting all 120 million petrol motorcycles to electric within a tight timeframe of three to four years. This bold initiative extends to other vehicles, with a stated aim of eventually seeing cars, trucks, and tractors also powered by electricity. The president, in a candid statement, suggested that while the wealthy might continue to use petrol-powered luxury vehicles like Lamborghinis or Ferraris, they would be expected to bear the full global market price for fuel. This push for energy transition was formally initiated with the establishment of a government task force on energy transition on March 5th, following a significant increase in oil prices attributed to the United States-Israel conflict with Iran. The urgency stems from Indonesia's substantial oil import volume, with approximately one million barrels imported daily. A critical concern is that between 20% and 25% of these imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that has been intermittently closed since the conflict's escalation in late February. President Prabowo emphasized the necessity of self-sufficiency for a nation of Indonesia's size, stating that energy independence is crucial for survival. Beyond the motorcycle conversion, the government plans to invest heavily in renewable energy, with the construction of 100 gigawatts of solar farms and the decommissioning of 13 diesel power plants over the next two years. These measures are projected to reduce daily fuel imports by 200,000 barrels, with the ultimate aim of halting all fuel imports. The strategy includes developing a regulatory framework that will eventually mandate all new motorcycles sold in Indonesia to be electric, thereby creating a market incentive for owners of existing internal combustion engine motorcycles to convert. However, the ambitious nature of the government's targets has drawn scrutiny from industry experts and analysts. The sheer scale of converting 120 million motorcycles within a three-to-four-year window presents significant logistical and technical challenges. Fabby Tumiwa, executive director of the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), highlighted the limited capacity of authorized conversion workshops, estimating their number to be no more than 50 and noting their heavy concentration in the Greater Jakarta area. This scarcity of infrastructure is a major impediment to widespread adoption. Furthermore, the current adoption rate of electric vehicles in Indonesia remains low. Data from the Ministry of Transportation indicates that electric vehicles constitute a tiny fraction of the total vehicle population, with only 123,000 electric cars out of 20 million and 236,000 electric motorcycles out of 139 million. This low uptake is partly attributed to consumer skepticism regarding the practicality and reliability of electric vehicles. Fahmy Radhi, an economist from Gadjah Mada University, pointed out that even with government subsidies, a significant portion of the population may remain unwilling to embrace electric motorcycles. This sentiment suggests that consumer confidence and willingness to adopt new technologies, particularly in the face of perceived uncertainties, will play a crucial role in the success or failure of the conversion program. The government's previous attempts, such as the motorcycle conversion program under former President Joko Widodo in 2023 and 2024, which offered subsidies for conversion kits, achieved only limited success, underscoring the complexities of behavioral change and technological integration within the Indonesian context. The economic viability and long-term sustainability of such a massive conversion effort, considering the cost of infrastructure development, battery production, and maintenance, are also critical questions that need to be addressed. The Indonesian government's bold vision for a widespread electric motorcycle fleet is a response to pressing economic and geopolitical realities. The vulnerability of its energy supply, exacerbated by global conflicts, has made energy independence a national imperative. The vision for a cleaner, more self-sufficient transportation sector is commendable, aiming to reduce air pollution in bustling urban centers like Jakarta, where the daily commute on petrol-powered motorcycles is a sensory overload of noise and fumes. The ambition to convert 120 million motorcycles to electric within a few years is an undertaking of unprecedented scale for the nation. It signals a serious commitment to a sustainable future and a desire to leverage Indonesia's significant nickel reserves, a key component in EV batteries, to its economic advantage. However, translating this ambitious vision into tangible reality requires overcoming substantial obstacles. The existing infrastructure for electric vehicle charging and maintenance is nascent, and the limited number of trained technicians presents a bottleneck. Consumer perceptions and financial considerations are equally important; the cost of conversion, even with subsidies, and concerns about battery life and range anxiety remain significant deterrents for many potential adopters. The government's commitment to fostering an enabling regulatory environment is a positive step, but it must be complemented by robust public awareness campaigns and effective incentive structures. The success of this program will hinge not only on the government's policy initiatives and technological advancements but also on its ability to build trust and confidence among the populace, encouraging them to embrace the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable mode of transportation. The path ahead is fraught with challenges, but the potential rewards in terms of reduced dependence on fossil fuels and a healthier environment are substantial, making this a critical juncture for Indonesia's energy and transportation future





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