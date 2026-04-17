Indonesia's Chief Ombudsman Arrested on Bribery Allegations Days After Appointment

Hery Susanto, newly appointed Chief Ombudsman of Indonesia, was arrested by the Attorney General's Office on Thursday, accused of accepting a bribe from a nickel company. The alleged payment, totaling 1.5 billion rupiah, is linked to Susanto's previous role as a board member of the ombudsman's office, where he allegedly influenced a fine calculation related to the company. This arrest, just six days after his inauguration, raises significant questions about corruption within state institutions and the oversight of resource-rich industries.

The Attorney General's Office in Indonesia has apprehended the nation's Chief Ombudsman , Hery Susanto, a mere six days following his official appointment. The charges against him center on allegations of receiving a substantial bribe from a local nickel company . Authorities confirmed the arrest on Thursday, with Syarief Sulaeman Nahdi, the director of investigations at the Attorney General's Office, revealing the details of the case.

Susanto had only recently been inaugurated into his prominent position by President Prabowo Subianto on April 10th, making his swift detention a shocking development. The core of the accusation involves a sum of 1.5 billion rupiah, equivalent to approximately US$87,309. This alleged payment was purportedly received by Susanto during his tenure as a board member within Indonesia's ombudsman office, a period spanning from 2021 to 2026. According to Nahdi's statement to reporters, the nickel company in question, identified by the initials TSHI, was reportedly facing difficulties concerning the precise calculation of a fine. It is within this context that Susanto is accused of engaging in arrangements with the company. These arrangements, prosecutors allege, facilitated Susanto's intervention to alter the amount of the fine that the Ministry of Forestry had recommended the company should pay. Such alleged actions represent a serious breach of trust and a potential misuse of public office for personal gain. If convicted, Susanto could face a maximum sentence of three years in prison, as his alleged actions are said to violate Indonesia's bribery regulations stipulated in the criminal code. This incident casts a dark shadow over the integrity of public institutions in Indonesia, particularly at a time when the country is heavily reliant on its vast nickel reserves to power the global electric vehicle boom. The ethical implications are profound, raising concerns about the potential for corruption to influence regulatory processes and hinder fair business practices. The news serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of the nation's valuable natural resources, and the critical role that oversight bodies like the ombudsman office are expected to play. The rapid ascent and equally rapid fall of Susanto from his esteemed position underscore the pervasive nature of corruption and the urgent need for robust anti-corruption measures and effective enforcement to safeguard public trust and promote good governance





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Indonesia Ombudsman Bribery Nickel Company Corruption

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