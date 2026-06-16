Indonesia's Danantara Raises US$1.5 Billion in Debut International Bond Offering

Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara has successfully raised US$1.5 billion in its debut international bond offering, reflecting investors' confidence in the country's economic outlook. The strong demand for the five-year and 10-year bonds has been attributed to Danantara's extensive international roadshows and the government's efforts to strengthen economic fundamentals and improve the investment environment.

Indonesia 's sovereign wealth fund Danantara raises US$1.5 billion in its debut international bond offering , reflecting investors' confidence in the country's economic outlook . The strong demand for the five-year and 10-year bonds, priced at 5.35 per cent and 5.95 per cent respectively, allowed Danantara to lower final yields by 35 basis points from initial price guidance.

The robust demand was attributed to Danantara's extensive international roadshows, where the management team met investors across various locations. The success of the bond offering has been seen as a positive development for Indonesia's investment climate, with the government highlighting its efforts to strengthen economic fundamentals and improve the investment environment. The government has also emphasized the importance of deregulation to streamline licensing and allow the investment climate to flourish.

However, experts have cautioned that the government should show credible fiscal correction, reduce policy surprises, and avoid statements that appear hostile to foreign investors to restore credibility in the longer term. The strengthening of the rupiah is inextricably linked to export and import performance, which is linked to the implementation of downstreaming and industrialisation programmes. The government is calling on the public, market players, and economic actors to work together and strengthen the economy





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Indonesia Danantara Sovereign Wealth Fund Bond Offering Investment Climate Economic Outlook

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