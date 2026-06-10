Indonesia's Pertamina Raises Premium Fuel Prices Sharply Amid Economic Pressures

Pertamina hikes prices for Pertamax and Pertamax Green gasoline by over 30%, the first such rise since Middle East conflict began. The move follows a surprise Bank Indonesia rate hike and ballooning subsidy costs, sparking inflation concerns despite government reassurances.

Pertamina , the Indonesia n state-owned oil and gas company, has implemented a significant increase in the prices of its premium gasoline products. This marks the first adjustment in fuel costs since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, which has contributed to global energy market volatility.

The price of 92-octane Pertamax gasoline, a popular choice among Indonesia's middle class, has surged by 32.1 percent, reaching 16,250 rupiah per litre from the previous 12,300 rupiah. Similarly, Pertamax Green, a 95-octane fuel blended with ethanol, saw a 31.8 percent hike, now priced at 17,000 rupiah per litre, up from 12,900 rupiah.

These particular fuels are typically not covered by government subsidies, raising questions about whether Pertamina will receive compensation for maintaining stable prices amid the recent geopolitical turmoil and its economic repercussions. The timing of this price revision is closely linked to recent monetary policy actions. Just one day prior, Bank Indonesia executed an unexpected interest rate hike, marking the second such move within a single month.

The central bank's decision aims to bolster confidence in the Indonesian rupiah and address broader macroeconomic stability. Concurrently, fresh fiscal data revealed a dramatic 208 percent year-on-year surge in government expenditures on subsidies for fuel, electricity, and fertilizers during May. This explosive growth in subsidy costs underscores the immense fiscal pressure on the government as it grapples with elevated international commodity prices and their domestic transmission.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa sought to downplay the inflationary consequences, arguing that the impact would be contained because the affected fuels are predominantly used by private vehicles rather than public transportation. Official statistics, however, indicate that annual headline inflation had already accelerated to an eight-month high of 3.08 percent in May, preceding the fuel price announcement. Economic analysts provide a more nuanced perspective.

Radhika Rao, a senior economist at DBS Bank, noted that the fuels subject to the price increase represented approximately 7 percent of total domestic fuel sales and 7.5 percent of energy consumption within Indonesia's transportation sector in 2023. She emphasized that alongside the necessary monetary tightening, fiscal policy must also adopt a defensive posture to safeguard economic resilience. For ordinary citizens like Masgal Carta, a worker in Bandung, West Java, the sudden price jump translates directly into heightened financial strain.

"My income has remained unchanged, prices of basic goods were already rising, and now fuel-our primary means of commuting to work-has increased abruptly," he told Reuters, expressing the shock and anxiety felt by many consumers facing mounting living costs





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