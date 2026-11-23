A fire at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, Indonesia, killed 24 people and left dozens missing as rescuers continue searching the wreckage.

A fire at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, Indonesia, has killed 24 people, authorities said, as rescuers continued searching the wreckage on Monday for dozens still missing.

The blaze broke out on Saturday evening, Nov 21, at the factory complex in Banten province, about an hour's drive from Jakarta. About 300 people were present at the factory during Saturday's shift, according to the company. The company later reported that 29 workers remained missing, with the whereabouts of another eight yet to be confirmed. Officials had earlier said about 30 people were still unaccounted for.

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Safety Protocols Assessed After Deadly Fire

Said Iqbal, a presidential adviser on labour issues, told reporters that 24 people had died. He added that the implementation of safety protocols was being assessed and that he would summon the factory's chief executive. Preliminary reports indicated the fire may have been caused by an air-conditioner short circuit, Said added. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, while the factory says its fire protection systems met safety standards.

The search continued on Monday with remaining hot spots and the building's increasingly unstable structure posing safety risks for rescuers, according to Al Amrad, head of the Banten search and rescue agency. He told reporters 29 people were confirmed safe, five of whom were hospitalised. Rescuers had so far taken away 24 body bags containing body parts, but the authorities on the ground could not immediately confirm the death toll, he said.

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DNA Samples Collected To Identify Victims

The intensity of the fire meant recovered victims were unidentifiable via visual inspection. Police are collecting DNA samples from relatives to identify the victims, a process that could take weeks, police official Wahyu Hidayati said. The factory is owned by United Family Food, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The firm employs about 5,000 people overall and is a major supplier of consumer goods to the domestic market, with four overseas offices.

Its products include Milkita, a popular confectionery brand, and Lemonilo, an instant noodle variety, according to its website.