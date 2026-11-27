Indonesian authorities revoke 338536ha of RAPP permits due to violations. Danantara takes temporary control to maintain operations and protect worker livelihoods.

Indonesian government authorities have formally revoked forest usage permits covering 338,536 hectares of land previously granted to Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper, commonly known as RAPP. This significant regulatory action, taken in the Riau province, targets areas with confirmed fire incidents and other environmental violations. The immediate administrative consequence of this revocation is the transfer of management rights to a new state-owned entity.

Danantara Assumes Temporary Concession Control

Garuda Adidaya Nusantara, a subsidiary newly established under the national investment holding company Danantara, has taken over the management of these seized forests. This transfer of operational authority occurred during the week leading up to late November 2025. The move ensures that the legal framework for managing these vast forest resources shifts directly from the private corporation to a state-controlled entity pending further legal resolutions.

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The appointment of Danantara as the interim administrator marks a critical step in the government's response to the identified non-compliance issues. This entity is tasked with maintaining oversight of the land to prevent further environmental degradation while the administrative and legal processes unfold. The state retains direct control over resource extraction and land use decisions during this interim period.

Dony Oskaria Clarifies Status of Management Role

Dony Oskaria, the chief operating officer of Danantara and also the head of the state company regulator BP BUMN, explicitly stated that the government is acting as a temporary manager rather than acquiring the assets. Speaking to media outlets late on November 26, Oskaria emphasized that the appointment is not a permanent acquisition of RAPP's business units. His comments were intended to clarify the legal nature of the state's intervention in the private sector operation.

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Oskaria explained that the primary objective of this temporary management structure is to ensure continuity in daily operations. By keeping the management framework stable, the government aims to avoid any disruption to the ongoing industrial activities within the concession areas. This approach is designed to balance regulatory enforcement with the need for operational stability in a major economic sector.

RAPP Maintains Compliance With Regulatory Standards

RAPP has officially responded to the revocation by asserting that it has consistently followed all applicable rules. The pulp and paper giant maintains that its operations within the Riau concessions were fully compliant with environmental and forestry regulations. The company has stated its willingness to cooperate fully with the authorities throughout the entire review process.

This stance from RAPP presents a direct counter-narrative to the government's decision to revoke permits based on violations. The company believes its internal audits and external reporting have met all legal requirements for forest management. This disagreement highlights the complex legal landscape surrounding environmental enforcement in Indonesia's timber sector.

Protection of Workers and Local Communities

A central pillar of the Danantara management plan is the assurance that RAPP employees and nearby communities will not face negative impacts from the takeover. Oskaria stated that the government is committed to maintaining the status quo for local workers during the legal proceedings. This commitment aims to prevent socioeconomic disruption in the regions surrounding the 338,536 hectares.

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The state's intervention seeks to isolate the regulatory penalty from the human element of the industry. By ensuring job security for the workforce, the government attempts to mitigate potential social unrest. The focus remains on administrative continuity rather than immediate workforce restructuring.

Next Steps in Legal and Administrative Review

The legal process to determine the final status of the permits and the operational standing of RAPP will now proceed under Danantara's supervision. Both Danantara and BP BUMN declined to provide immediate further comments on the specifics of the transition. The situation remains fluid as authorities finalize the administrative handover procedures.

Observers will watch closely to see how the legal review concludes regarding the specific violations cited. The duration of Danantara's temporary management depends entirely on the outcome of these legal proceedings. Until then, the state holds the reins to 338,536 hectares of critical forest land in Riau.