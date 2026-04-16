Indonesia Shields Citizens from Global Fuel Price Surge Through Substantial Subsidies

While most Southeast Asian nations grapple with soaring fuel prices due to the Middle East conflict, Indonesia has implemented extensive subsidies to maintain pre-war rates, preserving household purchasing power and political stability, though long-term fiscal risks loom.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which began on February 28 following bombings by the United States and Israel on Iran, has led to a near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This vital shipping lane typically handles one-fifth of the world's fuel supply, with a significant portion destined for Asia. Consequently, Asian nations have been disproportionately affected, experiencing a substantial surge in crude oil prices , ranging from 50% to 65% since the war's inception. Compounding this issue, these countries are also facing challenges in securing sufficient fuel for their domestic needs. Across Southeast Asia , including Singapore, consumers have witnessed an increase in fuel prices at the pump. Nations with more limited economic resources have borne the brunt of these price hikes, with the Philippines reporting an increase of up to 81.6%, Cambodia 78.7%, and Myanmar 76.9%. In countries like Malaysia and Brunei, some fuel types have seen price rises, while others continue to benefit from subsidies.

Amidst this global economic turbulence triggered by the war, Indonesia has distinguished itself by successfully maintaining stable domestic fuel prices, a feat that has eluded most other nations during this significant oil shock. According to an analysis by the Lowy Institute on April 7, subsidized mid-grade petrol (RON 90) remains capped at approximately $0.60 per liter, while subsidized diesel, a blend of fossil fuel and palm oil-based biodiesel, is priced at around $0.40 per liter. This stability persists even as Brent crude oil prices have surpassed $118 per barrel. The Indonesian government has opted to absorb the impact of fluctuating fuel prices rather than passing the burden onto its citizens. The administration has explicitly stated no immediate plans to increase fuel costs, at least in the short term. This policy is enabled by substantial direct subsidies and compensatory payments to state-owned enterprises. The government has earmarked IDR 381.3 trillion, equivalent to $28.58 billion, for this purpose, compensating companies like Pertamina to sell fuel below prevailing market rates. This approach has allowed Indonesian households to preserve their purchasing power due to stable prices. Consequently, inflation has been kept in check, the cost of living remains consistent, economic disruptions have been averted, and crucially, political stability is upheld.

This strategy of government intervention is not a novel approach for Indonesia; the nation has historically relied on subsidies during periods of rising oil prices. This reliance is well-founded, considering that significant price increases in recent history, including as recently as 2022, led to widespread protests and unrest, resulting in considerable political backlash.

However, the sustained high cost of fuel subsidies, particularly if the Middle Eastern conflict prolongs, presents potential long-term risks for Indonesia. These include the possibility of the fiscal deficit exceeding the legal limit of 3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Furthermore, the allocation of substantial funds towards fuel subsidies could divert resources away from critical sectors such as infrastructure development, healthcare, and education. Additionally, a weakening of the Indonesian rupiah could escalate import costs, thereby increasing the overall subsidy expenditure. Economic analysts have already issued warnings that the continuation of these extensive subsidies could place a considerable strain on public finances.

In a related development, at a regional forum attended by representatives from Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that Japan would provide approximately $10 billion in financial assistance to support these nations





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Indonesia Fuel Subsidies Middle East Conflict Oil Prices Southeast Asia

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