Indonesia, Singapore Collaborate on Joint Task Force to Combat Irresponsible Business Practices Contributing to Forest and Land Fires

Indonesia and Singapore strengthen their collaboration to tackle forest and land fires by establishing a joint task force, with the aim of sharing data, financial intelligence, and evidence to recover assets from companies linked to fires.

Indonesia and Singapore are taking a significant step in their efforts to combat forest and land fires by establishing a joint task force. The task force aims to share data, financial intelligence, and evidence to recover assets from companies linked to these fires.

Main Provisions of the Joint Task Force

The joint task force will facilitate information-sharing, financial intelligence, and cross-border evidence gathering. This collaborative effort will enable both countries to coordinate enforcement action and share information more closely to deter future violations.

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Background and Context

President Prabowo Subianto has directed the strengthening of coordination and communication with countries in the region to tackle transboundary forest and land fires. The Indonesian government has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to work together to tackle forest and land fires firmly and sustainably.

Key Players and Their Roles

Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir chaired the coordination meeting on November 3, which discussed preparations for the task force. The meeting brought together Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni, Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat, and representatives from the Finance Ministry. The joint task force will also involve Singapore's government, which has offered to share data on companies linked to the fires.

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Next Steps and Expected Outcomes

The joint task force is expected to be operational soon, with the aim of recovering assets from companies responsible for forest fires. The collaboration between Indonesia and Singapore is seen as a significant step in their efforts to combat forest and land fires, and it is hoped that the task force will eventually address other strategic issues related to ensuring responsible business practices involving both countries.

International Cooperation and Collaboration

The joint task force is an example of international cooperation and collaboration in tackling global issues. By working together, Indonesia and Singapore can share knowledge, expertise, and resources to combat forest and land fires more effectively.

Conclusion

The establishment of the joint task force is a significant development in the efforts to combat forest and land fires. The collaboration between Indonesia and Singapore is a positive step towards a more sustainable and responsible business environment.