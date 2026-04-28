Indonesia Train Collision: 15 Dead, Calls for Railway Safety Overhaul

A fatal train collision in Bekasi, West Java, has prompted urgent calls for improved railway safety measures in Indonesia, including the separation of tracks and the elimination of dangerous level crossings. The incident, which claimed 15 lives and injured dozens, highlights the risks posed by unmanned crossings and reckless road user behavior.

A devastating train collision in Bekasi , West Java, on Monday, April 27, 2026, has resulted in the tragic loss of 15 lives and left dozens injured.

The incident, stemming from an electric taxi breaking down on the tracks at a level crossing on Jalan Ampera, triggered a chain of events leading to a collision between a commuter train and a long-distance train traveling from Jakarta to Surabaya. The impact was particularly severe on a packed all-female carriage at the rear of the stationary commuter train.

This tragedy has ignited a national conversation about railway safety in Indonesia, with experts and advocacy groups demanding a comprehensive investigation and the implementation of enhanced safety measures. The incident highlights a recurring problem at level crossings across Greater Jakarta, where motorists frequently disregard warning signals and attempt to cross the tracks even as trains approach. The lack of adequate safety infrastructure at many crossings, particularly the nearly 4,000 unmanned crossings nationwide, contributes significantly to the risk.

A study by the Indonesian Transportation Society (MTI) reveals that approximately 300 accidents occur annually at these crossings, with a staggering 81 percent occurring at unmanned locations. This underscores the urgent need for modernization and improved road user discipline. President Prabowo Subianto has responded to the crisis by pledging to phase out level crossings nationwide, starting with Java, where 60 percent of the Indonesian population resides, and has initially allocated 4 trillion rupiah (US$231 million) for upgrades.

Experts are advocating for a multi-faceted approach to improve railway safety. Key recommendations include the construction of separate tracks for long-distance and commuter trains to minimize potential conflicts, and substantial investment in overpasses to replace dangerous level crossings. While a suggestion to reposition women-only carriages to the middle of trains for increased protection has been proposed, experts caution that this may not be a universally effective solution.

Concerns have also been raised about the adequacy of the allocated funds, as estimates suggest that replacing a single level crossing with an overpass can cost around 150 billion rupiah. Experts like Djoko Setijowarno suggest prioritizing crossings in densely populated areas like Greater Jakarta and consolidating multiple crossings into single overpass projects to maximize efficiency and impact. The focus now is on preventing future tragedies and ensuring the safety of Indonesia’s railway network





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