Indonesia Train Collision: Electric Taxi Suspected in Fatal Crash Near Jakarta

A Green SM electric taxi is under investigation following a train collision near Jakarta that killed 15 people. Authorities are examining the taxi's role in the accident and reviewing the operator's safety standards. The Indonesian government has pledged to improve transport safety and phase out level crossings.

A tragic train collision near Jakarta , Indonesia , on Monday night, April 27, 2026, resulted in the deaths of 15 people and has sparked a comprehensive investigation into the role of a Green SM electric taxi .

The incident occurred when the taxi stalled on the tracks along Jalan Ampera in Bekasi, a city neighboring Jakarta, and was subsequently struck by an approaching train headed towards East Bekasi Station. The impact caused a chain reaction, with a third train traveling from Jakarta to Surabaya crashing into a stationary commuter train, devastating a packed all-female carriage.

The Indonesian transport ministry has swiftly responded by forming a special team to scrutinize Green SM Indonesia’s operations, focusing on licensing, administrative compliance, safety standards, and adherence to public transport regulations. The investigation, led by Director-General of Land Transport Aan Suhanan, will utilize Green SM’s alternative name, Xanh SM, during the process. The ministry has already initiated a spot inspection of the company’s taxi fleet in Bekasi and summoned its management for questioning.

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle was officially registered, with a valid monitoring card extending until October 28, 2026, and operated legally within the Greater Jakarta area. Green SM also possesses a valid Public Transport Company Safety Management System certificate, valid for five years. The investigation extends beyond the immediate circumstances of the accident, aiming to assess the implementation of safety management standards on the ground.

Authorities will review the company’s responsibilities in ensuring vehicle safety, driver qualifications, and the overall integrity of its operational systems. Potential sanctions, ranging from warning letters to temporary suspension or revocation of operating licenses, will be considered based on the severity of any identified violations. This incident is being viewed as part of a broader government effort to enhance transport safety across Indonesia. Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya emphasized the government’s commitment to improving safety standards nationwide.

Green SM has publicly stated its full cooperation with the authorities and its commitment to supporting the investigation. Initially, the company faced criticism for a social media response that lacked an immediate apology or expression of condolences and had disabled comments.

However, Green SM has since issued a statement expressing its deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and loved ones, and pledged to prioritize safety through continuous service improvements. The aftermath of the collision has prompted calls from experts and advocacy groups for a thorough and transparent investigation into the contributing factors.

President Prabowo Subianto has announced plans to phase out level crossings throughout the country, advocating for the separation of tracks for express and commuter trains and the construction of overpasses as a safer alternative. The accident highlights the critical need for robust safety measures at railway crossings and the importance of stringent oversight of public transport operators.

The focus on Green SM, a local branch of Vietnam-based Green SM which operates a fleet of VinFast electric vehicles, underscores the growing scrutiny of new transport technologies and the need to ensure they meet the highest safety standards. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of infrastructure vulnerabilities and the imperative to prioritize public safety in all transportation systems.

The investigation is expected to provide valuable insights into the factors that led to this tragedy and inform future policies aimed at preventing similar incidents





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Indonesia Train Collision Jakarta Green SM Electric Taxi Transport Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Minister's Train Ride Triggers Social Media DebateActing Minister Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim's post about taking the train due to a traffic jam sparked a mixed reaction online, with some praising his use of public transport and others questioning the need to publicize the event. The incident comes after other political leaders were seen using public transport, raising questions about accessibility and public image.

Read more »

Indonesia Train Collision: At Least Four Dead, Dozens Injured in BekasiA collision between a commuter and long-distance train in Bekasi, Indonesia, has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. Rescue operations are underway to free passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Read more »

Indonesia train crash toll rises to 7, rescuers work to remove trapped passengersJAKARTA — The death toll from a train collision in Indonesia has risen to seven with another 81 injured, a railway official said on Tuesday (April 28), as rescuers worked to extract survivors trapped in the wreckage.The collision between a commuter train and a long-distance train happened late on Monday in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta.

Read more »

Indonesian President Orders Investigation After Deadly Train Collision in BekasiIndonesia's president has ordered an investigation after a long-distance train collided with a stationary commuter train in Bekasi, killing 14 people and injuring dozens. Rescue efforts lasted nearly 12 hours, with survivors describing chaotic scenes of panic and injury. The crash occurred near Bekasi Timur station, east of Jakarta, on Monday night.

Read more »

MRT Mania: Ex-Minister's Train Ride Fuels Debate on Leadership and Public TransportFormer Minister Ng Eng Hen's MRT ride sparks speculation about support for DPM Gan Kim Yong following controversy over energy-saving tips. The incident highlights a broader discussion on leadership, public transport, and political optics in Singapore.

Read more »

Indonesia Train Collision: 15 Dead, Calls for Railway Safety OverhaulA fatal train collision in Bekasi, West Java, has prompted urgent calls for improved railway safety measures in Indonesia, including the separation of tracks and the elimination of dangerous level crossings. The incident, which claimed 15 lives and injured dozens, highlights the risks posed by unmanned crossings and reckless road user behavior.

Read more »