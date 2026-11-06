Indonesia Treason Probe: Former Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo Suspect

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi labels former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo's alleged wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto as potential treason under new Indonesian laws.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi has officially characterized the alleged surveillance of President Prabowo Subianto as a potential act of treason within Indonesia. This severe legal classification comes as former Indonesian police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo stands as a primary suspect in the investigation alongside two other senior police officers. The allegations center on claims that these officials conducted unauthorized wiretapping operations against the sitting president and several other prominent national figures.

Treason Classification and Legal Implications

Prasetyo Hadi made these statements during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, November 4. He emphasized that the suspected actions pose a direct threat to national interests and the safety of the head of state. While the government has firmly established the potential gravity of the offense, officials acknowledge that the specific motive behind the suspected wiretapping remains unclear as investigations are still ongoing.

Also read Yudhoyono Urges Civilised Politics After Arrest of Three Police Generals for Wiretapping Prabowo

Legal Definitions and Criminal Code Changes

Eva Achjani Zulfa, a law professor at the University of Indonesia, clarified that treason requires proof of intent to render the president unable to perform their duties. Under the new Criminal Code, Law No 1 of 2023, which took effect on January 2, 2026, treason against the president is governed by Article 191. This provision mandates the death penalty for treason involving intent to kill, life imprisonment for depriving the president of liberty, or a maximum of 20 years in prison if the president is rendered unable to govern.

Historical Precedents and Case Law

Legal experts point to the 2019 case of Hermawan Susanto, who threatened to behead then-president Joko Widodo, as a key precedent for this category of crime. The Central Jakarta District Court convicted Susanto of treason in March 2020, sentencing him to ten months and five days in prison. He was released immediately after serving his sentence in detention prior to the verdict. This case remains a primary reference for establishing the threshold of treasonous intent in modern Indonesian jurisprudence.

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Security Measures and Military Deployment

In response to the escalating severity of the probe, Indonesia has deployed over 20,000 troops to Jakarta. This massive security mobilization underscores the heightened anxiety surrounding the integrity of the executive branch and the stability of the capital. The presence of such a significant military force signals the government's commitment to maintaining order while the surveillance investigation proceeds through the appropriate legal channels.

Broader Scope of Treason Under Law

Abdul Fickar Hadjar, a legal expert at Trisakti University, explained that treason extends beyond threats to the president to include attempts to seize power or separate territory from the state. Historical examples cited include the 1957 Cikini incident where assailants threw grenades at then-president Sukarno, and the 1960 attack by Air Force pilot Daniel Maukar. These events have long been recognized as treasonous acts against the republic.

Separatist Cases and Territorial Integrity

Treason convictions also apply to separatist activities, such as the 2007 incident where Abraham Saiya unfurled the flag of the self-proclaimed Republic of South Maluku. Saiya was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for this act of treason. Similarly, in 2019, six Papuan activists raised the Morning Star flag during a demonstration in Jakarta. They were convicted of treason in 2020 and received sentences ranging from eight to nine months in prison.