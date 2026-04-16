Indonesia University Suspends 16 Law Students Amidst Viral Sexual Harassment Scandal

The University of Indonesia suspends 16 law students after allegations of sexual harassment involving vulgar remarks and explicit jokes targeting students and lecturers surfaced online. The government pledges zero tolerance for campus violence, with investigations underway and measures in place to protect victims.

A prominent Indonesian university has taken decisive action, suspending 16 law students in response to allegations of sexual harassment . The University of Indonesia (UI) initiated the suspensions, which are effective from April 15th to May 30th, barring the accused from all academic activities and campus access, except for investigation purposes. This move comes after screenshots of vulgar remarks and sexually explicit jokes targeting at least 20 female students and seven lecturers from an alleged student chat group went viral online, sparking widespread public outrage and placing the institution under intense scrutiny.

The alleged perpetrators, some of whom hold positions within student organizations, were seen in a video circulating online appearing at a campus auditorium to issue an apology, a moment captured and shared widely. The incident has amplified calls for accountability and a safer campus environment, with the university's Violence Prevention and Handling Task Force actively monitoring the situation to ensure an impartial investigation and protect all parties involved.

The university's director of public relations, media, government and international relations, Erwin Agustian Panigoro, stated that these measures are crucial for maintaining a conducive academic atmosphere and ensuring the integrity of the investigation process. The Indonesian government has reiterated its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of violence on campus.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Brian Yuliarto, emphasized the critical need for universities to cultivate safe, inclusive, and violence-free environments, stressing that any act demeaning human dignity is a grave offense that requires prompt, fair, and victim-centered handling. He has been in coordination with the UI rector to closely monitor the case's progress and ensure proper victim protection and support.

This incident underscores the importance of Ministerial Regulation No. 55/2024, which mandates all universities to establish specialized task forces and prioritize victim safety in addressing physical, verbal, psychological, and sexual violence, as well as bullying, discrimination, and intolerance. Should any criminal elements be identified, they will be prosecuted under Indonesia’s Sexual Violence Crime Law.

The Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection has also condemned the incident, advocating for transparency and an unhindered investigation process. In the wake of the scandal, students at UI organized a forum demanding accountability from the accused and urging the university to thoroughly investigate all outstanding sexual violence cases.

This situation is further highlighted by the Network for Education Watch Indonesia (JPPI), which has reported a significant number of violence cases in educational institutions this year, with sexual violence constituting a substantial portion. The swift action by UI and the government's firm stance signify a growing determination to address and eradicate campus violence in Indonesia.





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