Indonesia Vice President Gibran Resigns Amid Diploma Scandal

Indonesia Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on Nov 12 following a Supreme Court ruling. The move impacts the political alliance with President Prabowo Subianto and President Jokowi.

Indonesia Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka officially tendered his resignation on November 12, marking the end of his tenure amidst intense public scrutiny and a legal scandal regarding his educational credentials. The 39-year-old politician appeared at the parliamentary building in Jakarta to meet with upper house leaders after submitting his letter to President Prabowo Subianto.

Scandal Details And Legal Timeline

Gibran Rakabuming Raka's departure follows a decisive ruling by the Supreme Court in October, which annulled his high school diploma. This judicial decision invalidated his eligibility for the vice-presidential office, leading to mounting pressure from citizens and political opponents who demanded his removal from office.

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Speaker of the House Ahmad Muzani confirmed that Gibran personally delivered the resignation letter to both Parliament and President Prabowo Subianto on November 12. The speaker noted that the Vice President met with legislative leaders to formally execute the resignation process amidst growing public anger.

Constitutional Role And Public Protests

The Vice President of Indonesia holds limited constitutional powers, primarily serving as a representative at official state events and assuming the presidency only if the incumbent is incapacitated. Despite the narrow scope of the role, the position is politically significant, and Gibran's exit removes a key figure from the administration.

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Public discontent has surged in recent weeks, with thousands of citizens taking to the streets to protest economic hardship, government graft, and the handling of devastating wildfires. These environmental disasters have created a toxic haze across the nation, causing thousands of illnesses and further straining public trust in the Prabowo administration.

Political Realignment And Strategic Impact

Khairul Fahmi, executive director of the Institute for Security and Strategic Studies, described the resignation as a significant political realignment. While the move complicates the loose governing alliance between President Prabowo Subianto and former President Joko Widodo, it does not necessarily threaten overall government stability.

Joko Widodo remains Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father and retains considerable political influence in Indonesia. However, analysts note that Gibran's departure may reduce the direct access of the former president's network to executive power, shifting the balance of influence within the ruling coalition.

Future Governance And Next Steps

For President Prabowo Subianto, this development creates greater room to consolidate his leadership and pursue his own political agenda without the complexities of the previous power dynamic. The administration is now focused on addressing the widespread dissatisfaction over the economy and corruption while managing the aftermath of the wildfires.

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The immediate next steps involve the formal acceptance of the resignation by the government and the potential appointment of a successor or the assumption of duties by other officials. The political landscape will likely see a restructuring of alliances as Prabowo strengthens his position in the coming months.