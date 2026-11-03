Indonesia Sets Price Condition for 3.4GW Electricity Export to Singapore

Indonesia will not export electricity to Singapore unless both countries agree on a suitable price, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Nov 2. The remarks cast uncertainty over plans to supply up to 3.4GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035.

Indonesia will not export electricity to Singapore unless the two countries agree on a suitable price, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Monday, Nov 2.

Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Bahlil said Indonesia remained open to supplying electricity to Singapore but would prioritise domestic needs if the proposed price did not meet Jakarta's expectations, Indonesian state news agency Antara reported.

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Bahlil Insists on Right Price for Electricity Exports

"As long as the price is right, follow our prices, that is possible. But if the price is not right, we will prioritise domestic needs," he said, according to Antara. Bahlil, who also serves as Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition, said his ministry had already calculated the proposed export price, but did not disclose the figure or indicate when exports could begin.

His latest remarks followed an earlier statement on Monday that Indonesia would not be able to export electricity in the near future because it still needed the power for domestic consumption.

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"I have announced that Indonesia will not be able to export electricity in the near future. We still need electricity," he said at the Mineral and Coal Convention and Exhibition in Jakarta. He also warned Indonesia's sovereign investment agency Danantara against efforts to lobby for lower electricity export prices, stressing that permits for such exports were issued by his ministry.

"I have told Danantara not to entertain lobbying. The permits are issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, not Danantara," he said. Singapore and Indonesia have been working towards cross-border electricity cooperation, with plans to develop projects with a combined capacity of 3.4 gigawatts (GW) or more by 2035. In September 2024, Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) granted conditional licences to five Indonesia-based projects to import a total of 2GW of low-carbon electricity.

Singapore Grants Conditional Licences for Indonesian Power

It also granted conditional approvals to two additional projects to import another 1.4GW, bringing the total planned import capacity from Indonesia to 3.4GW, EMA said. The proposed electricity trade would help Singapore reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. It would also attract investment in renewable energy generation and supporting infrastructure in Indonesia. In June 2025, Bahlil and Tan See Leng, then Singapore's Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology, signed three memorandums of understanding in Jakarta.

The agreements covered cross-border electricity trade, carbon capture and storage, and the development of a sustainable industrial zone in Indonesia's Riau Islands. At the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat in July 2026, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Prabowo Subianto reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating cross-border electricity trade. Danantara was designated by Jakarta to spearhead the initiative. The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of agreements covering electricity offtake and transmission infrastructure, alongside a roadmap to advance cross-border electricity trade.

In May 2026, Bahlil said Indonesia remained open to supplying electricity to Singapore, but stressed that the terms must be mutually beneficial.

"We will also export to Singapore, but the price must be fair. As long as we have not reached a win-win arrangement, I think it is important to conduct a more thorough assessment," he said on May 11. During a visit to Jakarta on Oct 28, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said governments had a responsibility to secure essential supplies, including energy, for their populations. But he stressed that meeting domestic needs and pursuing cross-border cooperation were not mutually exclusive.

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He said cross-border energy contracts could help attract investment, expand infrastructure and lower costs through economies of scale.

Bahlil Demands Direct Exports of Natural Resources

"Working together and looking after your own needs. It's not either or. It's not a binary," he told reporters. Separately on Nov 2, Bahlil called for Indonesian natural resources, including minerals and liquefied natural gas (LNG), to be exported directly to destination countries rather than passing through intermediary nations.

Speaking at the same mining convention, he argued that Indonesia should not allow others to benefit from trade involving its natural resources.

"Why must we use another country? They get the taxes, they get the trade balance," he said. Although he did not explicitly name Singapore, Bahlil suggested that his audience would know which country he was referring to. The remarks follow his accusations in late October that Singapore was reselling some of the LNG it purchased from Indonesia to other countries.

Indonesia Cuts Gas Exports to Prioritise Domestic Demand

The ministry said more than 50 Singapore-based companies buy, market and trade LNG sourced globally, including from Indonesia. It added that piped natural gas imported from Indonesia is used domestically and not exported. The latest remarks also follow Indonesia's decision to reduce piped natural gas exports to Singapore from Oct 24 to prioritise domestic demand. Singapore's Energy Market Authority said importers had informed it of a reduction of 17 billion British thermal units per day over 18 days.

That is equivalent to less than 2 per cent of the Republic's daily gas demand. Singapore and Indonesia committed at the highest level to resolve these energy trade issues. Bahlil's comments come amid recent tensions between Singapore and Indonesia over transboundary haze and natural gas supplies. Pricing remains a key sticking point in the electricity export negotiations, with Indonesia insisting on fair terms before any exports begin.