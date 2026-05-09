Indonesian authorities halt search for missing hikers trapped by Mount Dukono eruption

On May 8, 2026, Mount Dukono in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, Indonesia, erupted, trapping three hikers. Local rescue agency head Iwan Ramdani announced that the search for the missing hikers was temporarily suspended due to the continuing eruption, and authorities urged residents to stay away from the 4-km circumference of the volcano.

Smoke after the eruption of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, Indonesia , on May 8, 2026, in this picture obtained from social media.

JAKARTA - Indonesian authorities halted for the night a search for three missing hikers trapped by the continuing volcanic eruption of Mount Dukono, on Halmahera island, a local rescue agency official told reporters on Friday (May 8). The three hikers still missing were identified as two Singaporeans and one Indonesian. Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, erupted on Friday at 07:41am local time (6:41am Singapore time), spewing volcanic ash as high as 10 km (6.21 miles) into the sky





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