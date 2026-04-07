Indonesian Baby Trafficking Syndicate Sold Babies to Singapore for Up to $14,000 Each

An Indonesian syndicate is accused of trafficking at least 34 babies, with at least 10 sold in Singapore for up to $14,000 each. The defendants face charges including preparing fraudulent documents and using fake identities to facilitate the illegal adoptions. The case highlights the sophisticated nature of the operation and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. The trial has begun with 19 defendants facing potential prison sentences.

An Indonesia n baby trafficking syndicate allegedly trafficked at least 34 babies, with at least 10 of them being taken to Singapore and sold for up to S$18,000 (US$14,000) each, according to prosecutors at a district court in Bandung, West Java. The charges, detailed during a court hearing on Tuesday, involve 19 defendants, 18 women and one man, who face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted. The babies were trafficked to Singapore between 2023 and 2025.

The case began in 2023 when Lie Siu Luan, also known as Lily, was contacted by a Singaporean named Petter, who requested that she find babies for adoption. Petter instructed Lily to find fake parents for the babies and have them sign documents related to Singapore's Adoption of Children Act of 2022. The defendants are accused of preparing false birth certificates, identity cards, family cards, and passports using fake identities and information. Lily allegedly instructed several defendants to find babies to sell under the guise of adoption, with recruiters scouring social media and online adoption groups to find prospective birth parents. The prosecutor, Billie Andrian, stated that at least 10 babies had Singaporean adoption papers prepared using forged documents. The babies were then allegedly brought into Singapore by five of the defendants posing as birth parents or guardians.\The syndicate's activities included recruiting fake birth parents or guardians to facilitate video calls with potential Singaporean adopters. The court documents reveal the sophisticated nature of the operation and its ability to thrive in secrecy. Those babies without buyers were reportedly given to an orphanage. All 19 defendants are charged with recruiting, transporting, or harboring another person for exploitation under the Indonesian Criminal Court, as well as trafficking an Indonesian person out of the country under the country’s Human Trafficking Law. If convicted, the defendants face a minimum sentence of three years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, in addition to a fine. Lily’s lawyer, Sendi Sanjaya, claims his client was merely assisting hopeful parents seeking to adopt out of kindness and denies her role as a ringleader, as previously accused by the police. Sanjaya insists that portions of the indictment are not based on facts and that the defense will prove this. The trial had been postponed from the previous week to give defendants more time to secure legal representation. Last week only four of the 19 defendants had lawyers present, but by Tuesday eight had independently appointed lawyers while the rest were represented by a court-appointed lawyer. The court is scheduled to begin hearing witness testimonies on April 14.\The case underscores the complex and often hidden nature of baby trafficking. The authorities are focused on disrupting the illicit flow of children, and bringing the perpetrators to justice. The fact that the organization was able to procure the documents necessary to transport the children to Singapore showcases the deep roots of this scheme. This case also brings to light the role social media platforms play in this sort of activity, as recruiters actively searched for birth parents and connected them to the organization, who would facilitate the sale of children. The charges include recruiting, transporting, or harboring another person for the purpose of exploitation and also trafficking an Indonesian person out of the country for the purpose of exploitation. The case has captured public attention, with the trial's developments followed closely. The defendants’ fate will now be determined by the evidence and testimony provided in court





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