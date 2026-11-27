A Yogyakarta court found Diyah Kusumastuti guilty of operating the Little Aresha Daycare Centre without a licence and negligence leading to child abuse, sentencing her to nine years in prison, a fine and restitution.

JAKARTA: An Indonesia n court in the city of Yogyakarta sentenced the head of a foundation running a daycare centre to nine years in prison in a high-profile child-abuse case that sparked national outrage.

Diyah Kusumastuti was found guilty on Thursday (Nov 27) of operating the daycare centre without a licence and of negligence leading to child abuse, local news websites such as Detik and Kumparan reported. The Little Aresha Daycare Centre in Yogyakarta province was raided by police in late April, when dozens of children aged 2 to 6 were found with their hands and feet bound together. Prosecutors had sought a 10-year prison term for Diyah, a court filing showed.

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Diyah Fined And Ordered To Pay Restitution

She was also fined 900 million rupiah (US$49,000) and was ordered to pay around 200 million rupiah in restitution, local media reported. Sunaryanto, the judge who read the verdict, said that Diyah had ordered her subordinates to abuse the children. Diyah's prior conviction in 2013 in a corruption case was also a factor in her guilty verdict, Detik reported him as saying.

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Diyah's legal representative told the court that Diyah is still deliberating whether to pursue an appeal, local media reported. Reuters could not immediately contact Diyah's legal representatives for comment. The official verdict has not been published. The Yogyakarta court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parents Say Restitution Insufficient For Therapy Costs

Imedia Dwi Anjani, a representative for the parents, said the restitution could not adequately cover the children's therapy. Little Aresha is one of the more expensive child daycare centres in Yogyakarta, a city of nearly four million people and a cultural tourism destination. It charged as much as 1 million rupiah per month, according to Diyah of Indonesia's child protection agency, in a city where the average monthly income is about 3.2 million rupiah.

The case is the biggest single example of alleged child violence in Indonesia, according to child rights activists, and sparked front-page headlines in mainstream media, viral social media coverage and widespread condemnation from rights groups and lawmakers. In light of the case, the government has promised more oversight and regulation and better coordination between central and regional authorities.