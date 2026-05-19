Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin refuses to make commitment on US overflight access to Indonesian airspace

Indonesian defense minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin disclosed at a parliamentary hearing that he signed a letter of intent with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in April for giving US military aircraft access to Indonesian airspace. He also mentioned that no committed was made in the letter of intent and cited the need for mutual respect regarding territorial integrity and laws, but the foreign ministry warned the defense ministry regarding the risk of entangling Indonesia in potential South China Sea conflicts

JAKARTA, MAY 19, 2020 --- Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin stated during a parliamentary hearing that he signed a letter of intent with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in April to grant US military aircraft access to Indonesian airspace.

He mentioned that no commitment was made in the letter of intent, which mentioned respecting each country's territorial integrity, the need for a mechanism, and respecting local laws. The foreign ministry warned the defense ministry that giving US military 'blanket' permission to fly over Indonesian territory could risk entangling Jakarta in potential South China Sea conflicts. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth requested the overflight access last year at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting, citing emergency reasons. The reformulation does not include any military equipment mentioned





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Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Letter Of Intent Granting US Military Aircraft Access To Indone Overflight Access South China Sea Possible South China Sea Conflicts Mutual Respect Of Territorial Integrity And Lo ASIA-Pacific Region

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