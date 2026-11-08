Indonesian Firefighting Helicopter Crashes in Borneo, Two Australians Safe, One Missing

A firefighting helicopter crashed into the Barito River in South Kalimantan on Nov 8 while scooping water, the second such crash in days. Two Australian crew members survived, but an Indonesian crew member is still missing.

A helicopter battling Indonesia n wildfires crashed into a river on Sunday, Nov 8, as it scooped water, an official told AFP. Two crew members were rescued and one is still missing.

The crash in Borneo Island's South Kalimantan province was the second in days involving a firefighting helicopter. On Wednesday, a military chopper plunged into the waters off Borneo, killing three people. Two Australian nationals survived Sunday's incident and are safe, said Berton Panjaitan, a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency. The third member of the crew, an Indonesian, remained unaccounted for.

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Helicopter Plunges Into River After Scooping Water

Video footage shows the firefighting helicopter being slowly dragged downward after filling its bucket from the Barito River. It eventually plunged nose-first into the water. The Southeast Asian archipelago has for months been struggling to control blazes that have burned through large swathes of Sumatra, Borneo and Papua islands. The fires have caused choking haze that drifted to neighbouring Malaysia, East Timor and Singapore.

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This incident occurred while the air fleet was conducting a water-bombing operation, spokesman Berton said of Sunday's crash. In footage captured by an amateur video, the helicopter appears to lose control while manoeuvring after scooping up water from the river with a bambi bucket. The Eurocopter EC225LP Super Puma belonged to a company the disaster mitigation agency had contracted for water-bombing operations, he added.

On Wednesday, a helicopter carrying eight people crashed during a mission to fight fires in Tanjung Puting National Park. The park is home to animals including critically endangered Bornean orangutans. The incident occurred while the aircraft was scooping seawater for water bombing, according to an army statement. The statement added that the accident's cause was under investigation.

Indonesia Relies on Air Operations for Firefighting

Aside from ground-based firefighters, Indonesia has relied heavily on air operations to fight the fires. The fires have destroyed more than 1.9 million hectares, according to deforestation monitor Nusantara Atlas. The fires are driven in part by a strong El Nino weather phenomenon, which in Indonesia typically causes drought. Local residents helped evacuate the firefighting helicopter from the river in South Kalimantan on Nov 8.