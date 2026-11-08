Indonesian Firefighting Super Puma Crashes in South Kalimantan River

A Eurocopter EC225LP Super Puma crashed into the Barito River on November 8 while collecting water, killing one crew member in South Kalimantan during Indonesia's severe wildfire season.

A Eurocopter EC225LP Super Puma firefighting helicopter crashed into the Barito River in South Kalimantan on November 8, resulting in the death of one crew member during operations to extinguish forest and land fires. Two Australian pilots survived the incident and were reported safe by authorities on November 8. The aircraft was performing a water-bombing operation when it malfunctioned, marking a tragic disruption in the country's ongoing efforts to combat widespread blazes across the region.

Critical Details of the Barito River Crash

Berton Panjaitan, a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency, confirmed that the crash occurred on November 8 while the air fleet was conducting a water-bombing operation over Barito Kuala Regency. The helicopter belonged to a private company contracted by the disaster mitigation agency to support water-bombing activities in the affected areas. Dramatic video footage captured the Super Puma being slowly dragged downward after filling its bucket with water from the Barito River, eventually plunging nose-first into the water body. A joint search and rescue team recovered the final victim at 6:08 pm local time on November 8 during a diving operation involving four divers in the provincial capital of Banjarmasin.

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Second Aviation Incident in Less Than One Week

This accident represents the second firefighting aircraft crash in Indonesia within a span of just four days, raising serious safety concerns for emergency response teams. On November 4, a military helicopter crashed off the coast of Borneo, killing three people during a mission to fight fires in Tanjung Puting National Park. That earlier incident also occurred while the aircraft was scooping seawater for water bombing, according to an army statement that noted the cause remains under investigation. The Tanjung Puting National Park is a critical habitat for wildlife, including critically endangered Bornean orangutans, making the loss of life and resources particularly devastating for conservation and emergency services.

Stakeholder Responses and Investigation Status

Berton Panjaitan stated that the two Australian pilots survived the November 8 crash and were initially reported as safe, though further details regarding their specific medical condition were not immediately available at the time of the report. The disaster mitigation agency has been relying heavily on contracted air operations to supplement ground-based firefighters who are battling the extensive blazes. The involvement of international pilots highlights the reliance on specialized expertise and foreign resources to manage the scale of the emergency. Authorities have not yet released the specific technical reasons for the mechanical failure or pilot error that led to the Super Puma sinking into the river, leaving the investigation open.

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Real-World Impact of Indonesia's Wildfire Crisis

Indonesia has been struggling for months to control blazes that have burned through large swathes of Sumatra, Borneo, and Papua islands. According to deforestation monitor Nusantara Atlas, these fires have destroyed more than 1.9 million hectares of land, causing choking haze that has drifted to neighboring countries including Malaysia, East Timor, and Singapore. The severity of the fires is driven in part by a strong El Nino weather phenomenon, which typically causes drought conditions in Indonesia. This ongoing environmental crisis has forced the government to deploy extensive aerial resources, making the recent loss of aircraft and personnel a significant setback in the national firefighting strategy.

Future Operations and Regional Cooperation

The crash of the Super Puma on November 8 occurs as Indonesia continues to face severe environmental challenges exacerbated by seasonal weather patterns. The government must now address both the immediate safety protocols for air operations and the long-term ecological damage caused by the 1.9 million hectares of burned land. Neighboring nations affected by the transboundary haze are likely to call for stricter enforcement of fire prevention measures and more robust international cooperation. As the situation remains critical, the focus for agencies like the national disaster mitigation agency will shift toward ensuring the safety of all remaining crews, including the Australian pilots, while continuing the dangerous work of extinguishing fires across the archipelago.