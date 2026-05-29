Indonesian Government Meets with Palm Oil Farmers to Address Price Decline

The Indonesian government is working to address concerns about a decline in the prices of fresh fruit bunches among palm oil farmers, which they say was caused by uncertainties about a new export policy.

The Indonesian government met with palm oil farmer groups on Friday to address concerns about a decline in the prices of fresh fruit bunches, which farmers say was caused by uncertainties about a new plan to funnel all palm oil exports through a state agency.

Palm farmers complained earlier this week that after the policy to centralise exports was announced, many FFB collection points shut down, causing prices at the farmers level to collapse. The central government is asking local authorities to ensure that FFB pricing complies with the rules. The export business will continue as usual for refiners, and will not be disrupted during the transition period.

PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia, the state company through which all palm oil shipments will be channelled, will also conduct export business with transparency and accountability





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Indonesian Government Palm Oil Farmers Price Decline Export Policy Central Government

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