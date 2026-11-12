Indonesian Police Pursue Treason Charges in Prabowo Wiretapping Case

Indonesian police say they have enough initial evidence to pursue treason charges against four suspects in the wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto, as lawmakers urge escalation.

Indonesian Members of Parliament have issued a stern directive to National Police Chief Suyudi Ario Seto to escalate charges against four police generals involved in a clandestine wiretapping operation targeting President Prabowo Subianto.

Parliament Demands Treason Charges

This demand was formally presented during a parliamentary hearing held in Jakarta on November 12, which focused on the integrity of law enforcement and national security. The hearing came as police announced they have sufficient initial evidence to pursue treason charges. Habiburokhman, the chair of the Parliament's Commission III, explicitly stated that the commission views the illegal interception of data and the deletion of electronic records as acts constituting high treason.

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He urged the National Police leadership to immediately file treason charges against the suspects and to expand the investigation to uncover any additional parties involved in the scheme. The commission's stance reflects a growing political consensus that the actions taken by the suspects went beyond standard criminal misconduct. Lawmakers argued that targeting the head of state with illegal surveillance represents a direct threat to the constitutional order and the stability of the Indonesian government.

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By characterizing the wiretapping as treason, Commission III aims to ensure that the legal proceedings carry the maximum severity appropriate for offenses that undermine national sovereignty. This legal reclassification could significantly alter the trajectory of the investigation and the potential penalties faced by the accused officers. National police official Asep Safrudin told reporters on Thursday that the police will conduct intensive investigations to develop the case further.

Suyudi Ario Seto provided detailed testimony regarding the mechanics of the surveillance operation, clarifying how the illegal wiretapping was organized and executed. He identified General Listyo Sigit, who served as the National Police chief during the relevant period and later as Prabowo's chief of staff, as a central figure in the conspiracy. According to the police chief, Listyo Sigit allegedly issued specific orders to Ahrie Sonta, the Head of the Monitoring Division, regarding the targets for surveillance.

Police Chief Details Wiretapping Chain

These instructions were reportedly delivered through verbal commands or via WhatsApp messages, establishing a clear chain of command for the illegal activity. Suyudi further explained that Listyo Sigit acted as the ultimate recipient or end user of the intercepted information, making him a key beneficiary of the wiretapping scheme. The National Police have thus far charged the four suspects under the Criminal Code and the Electronic Information and Transactions Law for illegal wiretapping and unauthorized data access.

While the police are actively investigating allegations of criminal conspiracy and treason, Suyudi noted previously that there was insufficient evidence to formally press treason charges; however, the latest police statement indicates enough initial evidence now exists. He emphasized that the investigative team is meticulously piecing together clues to build a robust legal case that meets all procedural standards. Listyo Sigit was known as a loyalist to former president Joko Widodo.

The scandal has exposed deepening cracks between Prabowo and his predecessor and former backer, known as Jokowi. Lawmakers in the hearing urged police chief Suyudi Ario Seto to investigate who ultimately ordered Listyo to conduct the alleged wiretapping, and the political interests that could be behind it. MPs from various political parties voiced strong support for the ongoing investigation but expressed deep confusion and frustration over the delay in filing treason charges.

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Lawmakers Urge Highest Legal Response

They pointed out that the severity of the crime should warrant the highest level of legal response, especially given the victim was the sitting president. Nazaruddin Dek Gam, an MP from the National Mandate Party, drew parallels to historical conflicts to emphasize the gravity of the offense. He recalled that even casual criticisms of the government during the Aceh conflict were treated as treason, suggesting that wiretapping the head of state should be met with immediate and severe legal consequences.

Other lawmakers, including Safaruddin from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, argued that wiretapping the president constitutes preparation for an attempt to overthrow the government. They questioned the narrative that Listyo Sigit was merely a passive end user, suggesting that the true beneficiaries of the surveillance may be more complex than initially presented. The hearing was abruptly shortened when parliamentary leadership called members away to receive a formal resignation letter from Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Consequently, Suyudi Ario Seto did not have the opportunity to address all the questions raised by the MPs during the session. Following the truncated hearing, the National Police chief committed to considering all suggestions provided by the lawmakers in their ongoing investigation. He acknowledged the challenging nature of the task ahead and promised to maintain a professional, procedural, and ethical approach to gathering evidence.

Government officials, including State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi and Coordinating Minister for Legal Affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra, have already suggested that the suspects' actions may amount to attempts to overthrow the government. Their comments add to the political pressure on the National Police to act decisively. The case, which first came to light on November 4, continues to evolve as investigators expand their scope.

The four suspects, including three generals initially arrested and a fourth recently named, face significant legal hurdles as the investigation progresses toward potential treason charges. As the inquiry deepens, the Indonesian public and international observers are watching closely to see how the legal system handles such a high-profile breach of security. The outcome of this investigation will likely have lasting implications for the relationship between the military, police, and civilian leadership in Indonesia.