Indonesian Parliament Passes Law Allowing Police Officers to Hold Civilian Posts

The Indonesian parliament has passed revisions to the country's national police law, allowing serving police officers to accept posts in the civilian government. The amendments came a year after parliament revised the country's military law, which allocated more civilian posts to soldiers.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been expanding the military's role in civil affairs since taking office in 2024. He has used the military to help develop his ambitious free meals and food self-sufficiency programmes, in which the police have also been involved.

The former special forces commander has also appointed senior police and military officers to his administration. The Indonesian parliament has passed revisions to the country's national police law, allowing serving police officers to accept posts in the civilian government. The amendments came a year after parliament revised the country's military law, which allocated more civilian posts to soldiers.

Under the new law, serving police officers do not have to resign before they are appointed to other state institutions or ministries outside the National Police, including civilian posts, as long as the positions are related to the tasks and functions of the police. Active police officers may also fill posts outside its organisation based on requests from the president, ministries or state agencies, as long as their expertise is needed.

The revisions also extend the mandatory retirement age for police officers, including the national chief, by one year. Human rights activists have expressed concern that the law will harm the professionalism of the police and disrupt career paths and the merit system for civil servants. They argue that placing active police officers in ministries and state agencies is unconstitutional and will be a sign of authoritarianism where defence and security forces are used to back those in power





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