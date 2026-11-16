Indonesian police find empty server racks in FBI-linked raid on Megaspeed subsidiary

Indonesian police searched the office of PT Megaspeed International Indonesia at the FBI's request to trace Nvidia chips, finding unused server racks and no GPUs as investigators suspect hardware was diverted to China.

Indonesian police have searched the office of PT Megaspeed International Indonesia, the local arm of Singapore cloud firm Megaspeed International, finding server racks but no graphics processing units, according to a senior Indonesian government official who requested anonymity.

The raid, carried out earlier in 2026, was part of an inquiry requested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation to trace Nvidia chips bought by Megaspeed. It was the first known enforcement action in Indonesia linked to the case and was conducted before the recent Jensen Huang scandal.

Also read Nvidia Partner Megaspeed Denies Allegations Amid US Probe and CEO Rumors

Indonesian Police Find Empty Server Racks

Officers from the Indonesian National Police Criminal Investigation Department, known as Bareskrim, inspected the premises and found the racks appeared never to have been unpacked or used, suggesting the chips were never installed there. The official alleged that most of the Nvidia hardware bought by Megaspeed entities was likely shipped to Indonesia. Investigators believe much of it was then sent to China, possibly by private jet.

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Inspector-General Untung Widyatmoko, head of the INP International Relations Division, was asked about the quantity of Nvidia GPUs that might have been shipped through Indonesia to China and whether FBI agents are in Indonesia working on the investigation. He declined to comment in a Nov 13 WhatsApp text message reply.

PT Megaspeed International Indonesia, a locally incorporated company owned by Singapore-based Megaspeed, has a listed address on the fifth floor of the Cyber 1 building at No. 8 Jalan Kuningan Barat in South Jakarta. Checks on Nov 13 found that PT Megaspeed is not on the building tenant list. A building receptionist said PT Megaspeed instead operates out of the office of PT MettaDC Teknologi Indonesia, an Indonesian carrier-neutral data centre and sovereign AI infrastructure provider.

An officer at MettaDC confirmed Megaspeed uses its office, which is enclosed by tinted glass walls near the lift on that floor. The officer said Megaspeed also rents space in the Jababeka Industrial Estate in Cikarang, Bekasi, West Java. The facility is owned by PT HDC, a hyperscale data centre operator. Commissioner-General Asep Safrudin, head of Bareskrim, did not reply to queries for comments about the case.

Former Megaspeed Director Under US Probe

He was also asked about the time frame of the police search on Megaspeed facilities in the Jababeka Industrial Estate, 45km east of Jakarta in West Java province. Megaspeed is at the centre of a US national security probe. US officials suspect its former managing director, Alice Huang, of passing information to Beijing, and she had a relationship with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, who resigned on Nov 12.

The Huang scandal has sparked calls for a clampdown on the export of cutting-edge US chips, which would complicate South-east Asia AI infrastructure build-out. The US Commerce Department is working on rules that would add Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore to a group of countries subject to export restrictions, The Wall Street Journal reported on Nov 15, citing sources.

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New Export Rules Target Chip Smuggling

These rules would make it compulsory for companies exporting advanced chips such as Nvidia Blackwell series to those countries to get a licence that would prohibit Chinese customers from remotely accessing the computing power. On Nov 13, Malaysia Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry said it is working closely with Singapore and the United States to strengthen safeguards against chip smuggling.

Singapore and the US have discussed the Megaspeed case at a senior-level meeting in Washington, with both countries committing to continue discussions, ST reported on Nov 14. In Indonesia, Nvidia-linked data centres, clustered in West Java and Batam with Jakarta as the main hub, could come under greater scrutiny. Much of the capacity for these centres is still being planned or under construction.

West Java Data Centre Projects Face Scrutiny

In Purwakarta, West Java, Raia Grid, a joint digital infrastructure venture of Indonesian investment conglomerate Arsari Group and telecommunications provider Indosat, is due to begin assembling 140 to 150 Nvidia GPUs in December. The company did not respond to a Nov 12 ST e-mail seeking comments on the procurement update of their project. In Batam, Australian AI start-up Firmus and Singapore-based data centre operator DayOne are planning a 360-megawatt Nvidia AI Factory campus.

It is set to receive up to 170,000 GPUs in 2027 and 2028, with initial operations targeted for 2027. Nvidia is also reportedly exploring a US$4.5 billion investment in Batam, but talks are ongoing and nothing is confirmed.