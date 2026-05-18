Indonesian President Hands Over French-Made Rafale Jets to Military as Defence Capabilities Continue to Grow

President Prabowo Subianto continues to bolster Indonesia's defence capabilities, receiving French-made Rafale jets while discussing strategy with French President Macron. Learn more about the significance of these defence improvements and the strategic reforms to defend the nation's sovereignty.

A photograph taken on Apr 28, 2026 shows a French Air and Space Force Rafale jet plane at the Air Base 115 in Orange, in southeastern France.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Monday that the Southeast Asian country will continue to build up its defence capabilities as the government handed over equipment, including six French-made Rafale jets, to the military. Jakarta signed a US$8.1 billion deal in 2022 under then-defence minister Prabowo to purchase 42 French-made Rafale fighters. Indonesia received the first batch of three Rafale jets in January, and Monday's ceremony included an additional three jets for the military.

The government views the strengthening of defence equipment not merely as the procurement of combat platforms, but as a strategic investment aimed at safeguarding sovereignty, national honour and national defence readiness





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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto French Air Force Rafale Southeast Asian Defence Capabilities US$8.1 Billion Deal Procurement Of Defence Equipment Strategic Investment Safeguarding Sovereignty Defence Modernisation Modernising Military Assets Strategic Cooperation Strengthening The Defence Industry Defending The Nation's Sovereignty

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