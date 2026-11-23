Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will submit two vice presidential candidates to parliament on Monday following Gibran Rakabuming Raka's resignation. Parliament is scheduled to select the new vice president on Dec 11.

Indonesia n President Prabowo Subianto will submit to parliament the names of two vice president ial candidates later on Monday (Nov 23), state news agency Antara reported, citing an upper house deputy speaker.

The nominations follow the resignation as vice president of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of Prabowo's influential predecessor Joko Widodo, after weeks of political pressure amid legal cases over the validity of Gibran's qualifications in running for the post. The vice president's position is widely seen as ceremonial in Indonesia and Gibran had little involvement in government decision making.

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Prabowo VP Choice Signals Strategy

Analysts say that with Prabowo facing plummeting approval ratings from concerns about the economy and his policies, his choice for vice president could be an important indicator of his political strategy moving ahead. Deputy house speaker Sohibul Iman confirmed to Antara Prabowo's planned attendance of the house to submit the two names. It was not immediately clear who the candidates are. Prabowo's office would inform reporters of his attendance at the upper house when confirmed, his spokesperson said.

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Gibran's resignation earlier this month is widely seen as a sign of a fraying political partnership between Prabowo and the popular two-term former president Widodo, who is better known as Jokowi, raising the possibility of a significant shift in politics. The parliament is scheduled on Dec 11 to select the new vice president through a plenary council after vetting the two candidates. The announcement comes as Prabowo prepares to appear before the upper house to formally present his two nominees.

The identities of the candidates have not been publicly disclosed. Gibran stepped down after weeks of political pressure and legal challenges questioning whether his qualifications to run for the post were valid. His exit marks the end of a tenure in which he held a largely ceremonial role with little involvement in government decision making.

Prabowo Jokowi Partnership Fraying

The vacancy has drawn attention because the vice presidency, while widely seen as ceremonial, could signal the direction of Prabowo's political strategy as his approval ratings decline over economic concerns and his policies. A fraying partnership between Prabowo and Jokowi could reshape the political landscape. Jokowi remains popular after two terms as president, and Gibran's resignation is widely viewed as a sign of growing distance between the two camps. Deputy house speaker Sohibul Iman confirmed the planned submission to Antara.

The president's office said it would inform reporters of his attendance at the upper house once confirmed. The plenary council vote on Dec 11 will follow a vetting process for the two candidates. Until then, it remains unclear who Prabowo will nominate for the position.