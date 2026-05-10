Indonesian rescuers recover and evacuate bodies of two Singaporean hikers killed in Mount Dukono eruption

The evacuation process of the last two bodies encountered obstacles due to the victims' position, being buried under volcanic materials of significant thickness and depth. The eruption of Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, began on Friday and has continued to erupt at a lower scale ever since. A total of 98 personnel were deployed, including members from the search and rescue agency (Basarnas), the North Halmahera Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency, the Indonesian Army, the Indonesian Navy as well as local volunteers.

The evacuation process of the last two bodies had encountered obstacles due to the victims' position, being buried under volcanic materials of significant thickness and depth, according to the authorities.

Rescue workers on May 10 carry out recovery operations following the eruption of Mount Dukono in North Maluku. The two hikers had previously been identified as Heng Wen Qiang Timothy, 30, and Shahin Muhrez bin Abdul Hamid, 27, when they were found deceased not far from where the first victim was found on Saturday. The eruption of Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, began on Friday and has continued to erupt at a lower scale ever since.

A total of 98 personnel were deployed, including members from the search and rescue agency (Basarnas), the North Halmahera Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency, the Indonesian Army, the Indonesian Navy as well as local volunteers. The local government has declared a total closure of climbing activities on Mount Dukono starting Apr 17, and monitoring of climbing activities in the Mount Dukono area will continue to be tightened.

Several local guides are under probe and could face possible legal action for bringing a group of Singaporean tourists and Indonesian nationals close to the crater, despite the area within a 4km radius being closed for any activities





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