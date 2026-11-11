Indonesian VP Gibran Faces Impeachment Petition Over Education Ruling

Over 100 Indonesian lawmakers have signed a petition to impeach Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka after courts annulled his education certificate. The move highlights deep political rifts.

More than one hundred members of the Indonesian parliament have formally initiated a petition to remove Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka from office, citing recent judicial rulings that disqualify him from holding the position. Muhammad Kholid, a lawmaker who co-signed the document, confirmed that the petition asserts Gibran no longer meets the legal requirements for his post due to invalidated educational credentials.

Legal Basis For Removal

The Supreme Court issued a ruling late on Tuesday instructing the education ministry to withdraw Gibran's education equivalence certificate, which had been annulled by the court. This certificate was originally used by Gibran to satisfy the senior high school education requirement necessary to run in the 2024 election alongside President Prabowo Subianto. The court explicitly stated that no evidence existed to prove Gibran possessed a foreign diploma or certificate that could serve as a valid basis for equivalency with a senior high school qualification.

Also read Indonesian VP Gibran Rakabuming Raka Signals Resignation Amid Impeachment Pressure

This decision aligns with a previous ruling by the Constitutional Court last month, which also determined that Gibran's education documents did not meet election requirements. The Supreme Court emphasized that the evidence provided to issue the equivalence certificate failed to demonstrate that Jokowi's eldest son had actually graduated. Consequently, the legal foundation for his eligibility has been dismantled by the highest judicial bodies in the country.

Political Dynamics And Stakeholders

The controversy surrounding Gibran's tenure has intensified amid a widening rift between former President Joko Widodo and current President Prabowo Subianto. While over 100 lawmakers from several parties have signed the petition stating Gibran is ineligible, researchers suggest that any action against the vice president would likely occur with the knowledge of President Prabowo. Sana Jaffrey, a researcher at Australian National University, noted that Prabowo's silence implies a desire for Gibran's removal without bearing the potential political cost of openly engineering it.

Advertisement

Jaffrey further explained that this political maneuvering aims to avoid backlash from Jokowi supporters, whose backing was instrumental in securing Prabowo's victory. The situation illustrates how the political fortunes of a small number of elites take precedence over the country's need for effective and stable governance. The petition will be submitted to the House speaker, marking a significant escalation in the internal political tensions within the Indonesian administration.

Next Steps In Impeachment Process

According to Muhammad Kholid, the formal declaration of the lawmakers' position on the issue will lead directly into the impeachment process. This procedural step signifies that the legislative body is moving beyond mere criticism toward concrete constitutional mechanisms for removal. The submission of the petition to the House speaker serves as the initial trigger for these formal proceedings.

The ongoing scrutiny of Gibran's qualifications continues to dominate political discourse in Jakarta. As the impeachment process unfolds, all eyes remain on how President Prabowo Subianto will navigate the delicate balance between maintaining alliances with his predecessor's family and addressing the legal judgments rendered by the judiciary. The outcome of this political crisis will likely reshape the power dynamics within Indonesia's current leadership structure.