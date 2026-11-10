Indonesian VP Gibran Rakabuming Raka Signals Resignation Amid Impeachment Pressure

Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka informs President Prabowo Subianto of his intent to resign following constitutional court rulings and mounting parliamentary impeachment efforts.

Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka informed President Prabowo Subianto on November 10 that he plans to step down from his office. This announcement arrives as political pressure intensifies regarding his eligibility for the role following conflicting judicial decisions.

Impeachment Motion Preparations Under MD3 Law

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed that Gibran discussed his intention to resign during a meeting at the Widya Chandra presidential residence in Jakarta. The Vice-President cited developments in the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court as primary factors for his decision. Parliament resumed hearings on November 10 after a month-long recess to address the growing crisis. Members of the House of Representatives are circulating forms to launch a formal motion of opinion against him. These forms have been available for signatures since November 7 among the 580 lawmakers. The process is governed by the MD3 Law, which outlines strict procedures for such actions. A motion requires support from at least 25 MPs, representing 4.3 percent of the total membership. Signatures must come from more than one of the eight parliamentary factions to be valid. The proposal then faces a plenary session where approval requires two-thirds of attending members. This threshold equals 387 votes if all members attend, or 258 votes if only the quorum of 387 is present. If the motion passes, the case moves to the Constitutional Court for review. The court determines if a legal violation occurred before the People's Consultative Assembly makes the final decision. The Assembly requires a three-quarters quorum and two-thirds approval to remove the Vice-President from office.

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Supreme Court Invalidates Education Certificate

The legal challenge stems from a Supreme Court ruling on October 30 that invalidated Gibran's high-school equivalency certificate. This certificate was used to register as a vice-presidential candidate in 2024. Earlier, on October 6, the Constitutional Court dismissed a petition questioning his eligibility. However, the court noted in its reasoning that it found no document proving he completed overseas education equivalent to senior high school. Gibran intends to prove his education documents in court to address these findings. He told President Prabowo that he wants to clear his name through legal channels. The conflicting rulings have created a complex legal environment for the current administration. Gibran is the son of former President Joko Widodo, adding political weight to the dispute. The case highlights the rigorous educational requirements for holding high office in Indonesia.

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Public Protests Demand Political Accountability

Since the October 6 Constitutional Court ruling, scattered protests have occurred across Indonesia. Demonstrators have demanded either Gibran's immediate resignation or a full impeachment process. On November 10, small groups gathered outside the Parliament building in Central Jakarta. They urged lawmakers to initiate the impeachment procedure immediately. Meri Samiri, coordinator of the National Coalition of Indonesian Women, stated her group has protested for 21 consecutive days. She reported collecting signatures from citizens supporting Gibran's dismissal. The coalition emphasized the need for leaders with integrity and competence. They noted that former Supreme Court Chief Justice Jimly Asshiddiqie agreed with their stance. The protests reflect widespread public concern about the rule of law. Activists argue that ambiguous educational credentials undermine democratic standards. The movement seeks to hold the Vice-President accountable for the legal ambiguities surrounding his candidacy.