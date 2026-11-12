Indonesian VP Gibran Resigns After Constitutional Ruling

Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigns following a constitutional ruling on his qualifications, prompting a 60-day search for a replacement.

Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has officially resigned from his office, effective immediately, following a legal determination that questioned his compliance with constitutional educational requirements. The resignation was accepted by President Prabowo Subianto on November 12 at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, marking a sudden and significant shift in the national leadership less than halfway through the current five-year presidential term. This development concludes a period of intense political scrutiny and legal debate regarding the Vice-President's academic credentials.

Presidential Acceptance And Public Praise

President Prabowo Subianto stated that he accepted the resignation with a heavy heart, emphasizing that he valued Gibran's honorable attitude and strong sense of responsibility during their two years in office. The two leaders embraced publicly at the end of the announcement, with Prabowo praising Gibran for visiting 35 provinces, 149 regencies and cities, and inspecting 303 government project sites throughout the nation. Prabowo acknowledged that educational systems overseas differ from those in Indonesia, noting that Gibran believed he had completed his education through proper channels. However, the President confirmed that an existing legal ruling identified discrepancies in meeting the constitutional requirements for the vice-presidency, making the resignation necessary for the nation's stability.

Also read Indonesian VP Gibran Faces Impeachment Petition Over Education Ruling

Legal Mechanism And Parliamentary Procedure

Coordinating Law Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra clarified that the resignation is legally binding and does not require approval from the People's Consultative Assembly to take effect. Mahendra explained that Gibran's letter cited personal reasons and public sentiment as primary drivers for his decision, indicating that he carefully considered the views emerging among the citizenry. Consequently, the MPR no longer needs to hold a session to decide whether to approve or reject the resignation. Instead, the Assembly must soon convene to formally declare the vice-presidency vacant and officially request that President Prabowo submit two candidates for the post to fill the vacancy.

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Political Stakeholders And Coalition Implications

Former President Joko Widodo, Gibran's father, addressed reporters at his home in Solo, Central Java, to affirm that his family would continue to support President Prabowo's administration and its public-interest programs. The rapid departure occurs amidst preparations by lawmakers to discuss an impeachment motion regarding Gibran's educational qualifications, a motion signed by 120 lawmakers from all eight parliamentary factions. People's Consultative Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani reported that Gibran handed in the resignation letter during a 20-minute meeting with parliamentary leadership, asking for immediate processing. The Assembly is mandated to choose a new vice-president within 60 days, a timeline that may significantly affect the balance of the ruling coalition.

Future Steps And National Unity

President Prabowo urged the Indonesian public to remain united and warned against any attempts to create unrest or divide the country during this transition period. He expressed confidence that Gibran will succeed in future stages of his career and public service, pledging continued support for Gibran and his family during these difficult times. The President emphasized that justice and prosperity can only be achieved in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, where all elements of society demonstrate magnanimity and a statesmanlike attitude. As the political landscape adjusts to the vacancy, the focus remains on maintaining national stability while the legislative process moves forward to select Gibran's successor.