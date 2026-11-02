Indonesian Wildfires and Floods BNPB Update Provinces

BNPB reports fires across five provinces affecting 1410 hectares while floods impact North Sumatra households with heightened rainfall alerts.

The National Disaster Management Agency of Indonesia confirmed that forest and land fires continue to burn across 1410 hectares in five provinces. Simultaneously, severe flooding in North Sumatra has impacted thousands of households as response operations proceed on two distinct disaster fronts.

Fire Distribution Across Five Provinces

Berton Panjaitan served as the acting head of disaster data, information, and communication for the agency. He reported that South Papua recorded the largest area under firefighting operations at 502 hectares as of October thirty at seven in the morning local time. Central Sulawesi followed closely with 295 hectares of burned land requiring attention from emergency crews and aircraft.

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Southeast Sulawesi accounted for 257 hectares of active fires while Maluku recorded 182 hectares. East Kalimantan rounded out the list with 174 hectares under management. The geographic spread indicates a significant shift in the typical seasonal patterns of these environmental disasters across the archipelago.

Shift in Fire Patterns and Geographic Spread

Berton emphasized in a video briefing that the pattern of fires has changed considerably over recent periods. Previously, the majority of fire incidents were concentrated in specific parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan. Today, however, authorities are observing active fires in East Kalimantan, Central and Southeast Sulawesi, Maluku, and South Papua.

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This geographic expansion requires a more distributed and complex response strategy from emergency teams. The presence of fires in eastern provinces like Maluku and South Papua suggests that dry conditions are becoming widespread across multiple major islands. Resources must be allocated accordingly to manage these disparate locations simultaneously.

Aircraft Deployment and Cloud Seeding Efforts

A total of 58 aircraft remain deployed to combat the ongoing blazes and assist with weather modification. Twenty three of these aircraft are dedicated to patrol, surveillance, and weather modification tasks. The remaining thirty five helicopters are specifically equipped for water-bombing operations to suppress active flames directly.

Additionally, approximately 23900 kilograms of cloud-seeding materials have been utilized over Kalimantan and South Sumatra. These materials include salt and dry ice which are dispersed into the atmosphere to encourage rainfall and reduce fire intensity. This aerial intervention is a critical component of the strategy to manage the environmental crisis.

Air Quality Concerns in Kalimantan Regions

Unhealthy air quality levels have been recorded in Sendawar located within the West Kutai district. Monitoring stations in Nusantara, the new capital city in East Kalimantan, also reported poor air conditions at three specific locations. These air quality alerts highlight the immediate health risks posed by the widespread smoke and particulate matter.

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The deterioration of air quality in key urban and administrative centers underscores the severity of the current fire situation. Residents in affected areas are likely experiencing respiratory issues and reduced visibility. Public health advisories and protective measures remain essential for communities living near these active fire zones.

Rainfall Alerts Across Seven Provinces and Beyond

Seven provinces including Aceh, Lampung, Bengkulu, Riau, West Sumatra, South Sumatra, and North Sumatra are currently on heightened alert. This alert status is due to forecasts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these regions. The anticipated downpours pose additional risks of flooding and landslides to already vulnerable communities.

Moderate to heavy rain is also forecast across parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi. These weather conditions extend to Java, Bali, Maluku, and North Maluku as well. Furthermore, West and East Nusa Tenggara and Papua are expected to experience significant precipitation events that could compound existing disaster challenges.

The National Disaster Management Agency continues to monitor these developing situations closely. The combination of persistent fires and imminent heavy rainfall creates a complex emergency landscape. Response teams must remain vigilant and adaptable to address both the smoke from the fires and the flooding from the rain.