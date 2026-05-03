Indonesian Worker in Singapore Questions Exploitative Work Schedule, Seeks Advice on Work-Life Balance

A 30-year-old Indonesian worker in Singapore, earning S$6,000 monthly, has raised concerns about their 14-hour workdays, including weekends, in a tech startup. The worker sought advice on whether such a schedule is normal and how to build a social life in Singapore. Many Reddit users condemned the conditions as exploitative, while others argued that such hours are common in certain industries. The post also highlights broader issues of work-life balance and financial pressures in Singapore.

A 30-year-old Indonesian worker in Singapore, earning S$6,000 monthly, recently sparked a discussion on Reddit by questioning whether their grueling work schedule—from 9 am to 11 pm daily, including weekends—is typical in the country.

The individual, who works in a creative role at a tech company handling video editing, AI content production, prompt engineering, and motion graphics, expressed exhaustion despite enjoying their job. They described their routine as monotonous, with little time for social interaction, leading to feelings of isolation. The worker sought advice on reasonable workload expectations and ways to build a social circle, whether through communities, meetups, or hobby groups, expressing openness to Indonesian or expat networks, sports, or art-related activities.

They also raised concerns about their compensation, noting a lack of formal agreement regarding promised salary increments tied to performance, which adds to their stress. Many Reddit users were appalled by the worker’s schedule, calling it unsustainable and exploitative. Some pointed out that a 14-hour workday for S$6,000 is far below industry norms, equating to roughly S$3,500 for a standard 8-hour day.

Others advised the worker to seek better opportunities, emphasizing that such conditions are not indicative of standard startup culture but rather exploitation. A few commenters, however, argued that such hours are common in certain industries, particularly for non-Singaporean or non-PR workers who may feel compelled to endure harsh conditions due to job insecurity.

Meanwhile, another local forum post highlighted a different dilemma: a man seeking advice after his mother, who had previously forced him out of their home, now demands financial support from him. This situation underscores broader societal pressures in Singapore, where familial obligations and workplace expectations often intersect.

Additionally, recent energy-saving measures have made working conditions more uncomfortable for Southeast Asian workers, as warmer air-conditioning settings during the summer heatwave reduce the relief typically provided by cooler office environments. In other news, cross-border taxi services between Singapore and Johor have expanded, allowing door-to-door rides starting May 4, with GrabCar leading the initiative. This development aims to ease travel for commuters using the Causeway, offering greater convenience for those navigating between the two regions





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