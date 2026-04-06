Influencer Naomi Neo Allegedly Groped at Aperia Mall Flea Market, Police Investigating

Content creator Naomi Neo reports alleged molestation at a flea market, leading to a police investigation. Incident occurred at Aperia Mall during a charity event.

Local influencer Naomi Neo has reported an alleged incident of molestation at a flea market held at Aperia Mall , located in Kallang. The incident, which took place on Saturday, April 4th, has prompted a police investigation following a report lodged by Neo and her friends. According to a now-removed Instagram post by the 30-year-old content creator, she was at her booth as a vendor, selling clothes and bags, when the incident occurred.

The alleged perpetrator, who had reportedly been lingering near her booth, inappropriately touched her before fleeing the scene. Neo's friends, who witnessed the act, pursued the individual and apprehended them before contacting the authorities. The incident has sparked a conversation about boundaries and the responsibilities of fans towards public figures, with Neo emphasizing that support from fans does not justify inappropriate behavior. The flea market, which reportedly ran from 12pm to 7pm, was a charitable event, with half of the sales proceeds intended for donation. \In her detailed account, Neo expressed her internal struggle with the decision to report the incident. She considered letting it go initially, possibly due to a sense of familiarity or the individual's claim of being a fan. However, she ultimately decided to pursue the matter, citing her concern for the safety of other women and her desire to prevent the recurrence of such behavior. She articulated her belief that failing to act would effectively normalize the behavior and potentially encourage the individual to repeat the offense. Neo also acknowledged the emotional impact of the incident, describing her shock and disappointment, especially given her anticipation for the flea market, her first such event in two years. The incident highlights the vulnerability of public figures in social settings and raises questions about the measures that can be taken to ensure their safety and well-being. Furthermore, it reinforces the need for clear boundaries between fans and content creators and underscores the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions. The incident also serves as a reminder to the public about the importance of respecting personal space, and the need to report and address all forms of inappropriate behavior. \The police have confirmed that a report was indeed filed and that investigations are currently underway. AsiaOne contacted the police for verification and confirmed the ongoing investigation. The investigation's scope includes gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and determining the appropriate course of action. The incident has become a topic of significant discussion on social media platforms, with many expressing support for Neo and condemning the alleged perpetrator's actions. Public figures, influencers, and other content creators have responded, sharing their thoughts on the matter and offering their support and advice. The case may also bring awareness to the safety of vendors at flea markets and other events of the same nature. There have been many cases like this one, it is important to be vigilant and not let it slide when something like this happens. It is important to encourage the report when something like this happens





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Naomi Neo Groping Aperia Mall Flea Market Police Investigation

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